If you thought only men watched porn to satisfy their inner sexual urges, you are wrong. Women too, watch porn. But here we are not talking about watching porn in isolation, but about watching porn together. Yes, there is no harm in watching porn together. For some couple, this works as a stimulus to make sex better. In fact, in a country like ours where sex education is minimal many married couples get to learn the art of intimacy watching porn together. Did you know watching too much porn can kill your marriage?

But people, in general, believe that watching too much porn can damage one’s relationship and marriage. So we spoke to Dr Sanghanayak Meshram, sexologist and psychiatrist, Mumbai to get an answer to this question. ‘Watching porn together can be a fun thing. But what you should be concerned about is porn addiction. Couples watching porn together can actually have a healthy sex life and enjoy a smooth relationship without much of hiccups. Many couples are able to let go of their sexual inhibitions after they watch porn together,’ he says. Here are ways to beat performance anxiety.

Quoting an example of a couple whom he once counselled he said, ‘For three years a couple could not consummate their marriage. The wife was too shy and had performance anxiety. This couple tried watching porn together. It took time but the wife was able to shed her inhibitions and come out of her shell,’ he says, though they also needed counselling to bond better.

But we can’t deny the fact that porn addiction can be harmful. There is enough research, data that suggests that it has ruined relationship and marriages. ‘There is no denying over here. When the partner is expecting to replicate the scenes of porn, make lovemaking like those characters that is where porn is driving them in a wrong direction. Till you are watching porn to just excite and stimulate your partner it is fine. Remember, everything in porn is not real. Also, if watching porn is all that a couple is doing for sexual satisfaction, it is a red flag. The idea to watch porn as a couple is to boost your sex life. But instead, it both end up watching it for hours with no real action happening, it’s time to check themselves and get help,’ he advised.

Image source: Shutterstock