Spooning is usually called the lazy couples’ sex position because it is light, needs less of your energy and on the end of a hectic day when you cannot drum up the energy to be wild in bed, spooning can still help you gain some intimacy and have awesome sex. But that is not the only benefit of spooning. It helps couples in more than one ways. Here are a few of them:

Conception: Spooning is a common position practised by couples who are trying to conceive. With your man positioned behind the woman, this pose ensures that the partner’s sperm reaches the cervix as the woman’s pelvis is tilted at a 90-degree angle. A variant of this pose is spreading the legs open and resting on the outer surface of the man’s thighs. This not only adds to the spice of this position it helps the man to hold the woman really close.

Pregnancy: This is a very safe sex position to enjoy during pregnancy. Since the partners lie like two spoons where the man curls up behind the woman, he can wrap the woman’s legs around the outside of his legs. This opens up the woman’s legs for some foreplay before actual penetration. Adding pillows below the knee can give more support and comfort.

Postpartum sex: To get back in action and spice thing up after a baby spooning becomes a simple yet satisfying sex position. It reduces the effort needed by both partners. This helps in rear entry and leads to smooth penetration. Since the woman doesn’t have to lie on her back and take the entire weight of her man it makes it easy for both.

Tips to make spooning fun

Remember in spooning you need to take care of your position so that there are maximum contact and comfort. Make sure you both lie close to each other and work out a way how to place your hand, leg or any other part of your body so penetration is easy for both. Else you might end up being disappointed than excited. If you can work on the angle that gives you scope for smooth penetration, it’s easier to hit the G-spot (located along the frontal vaginal wall) with this position. Also, it leaves the man’s arms free to explore various erogenous zones like the back, clitoris, breasts and neck.