Sex is a crucial part of an adult’s life and a source of great pleasure. Sex with your new partner is always a learning experience but still, couples continue together to explore and learn what makes it perfect. No matter how much experience you have, couples unknowingly make certain sex mistakes which need to be avoided. Also Read - Avoid extra salt: Too much sodium in your diet can adversely affect your sex life

Most couples unknowingly make some mistakes in their sex life, which leads to a disastrous outcome in their relationship. Here are some common sex mistakes that couples need to identify and leave them behind to make their bond last longer. Also Read - How to have a healthy sex life in the era of physical distancing

#Mistake 1: Lack Of Communication With Your Partner

Quality communication plays a more significant role among sexual partners and is a large part of sexual hygiene. It might be uncomfortable but communicating about sexual health from the beginning can significantly impact the road. Moreover, couples should use protection until they can get tested and talk about the whole level of their relationship. If this seems impossible, utilizing incorrect protection is a significant and initial step in the right direction. Also Read - Quarantine may bring out new aspects of your sexuality: Know how to deal with it

#Mistake 2: Not Understanding That Passion Is Not For Forever

Most couples have the wrong perspective that love and passion last forever and think they always remain excited about their sex and love life. But what they are required to understand in real life is that in most cases, passion goes away with time. Additionally, the idea of charming they have of their partner will also fade away. The passionate sex will not last forever, but realistic sex will.

#Mistake 3: Not Leaving Space For Orgasms

The big “O” is one of the things required to be prioritized while having sex. The orgasm not just brings pleasurable moments but have some health benefits beyond the measures. Being in a relationship, it is vital to know what your partner likes to have an orgasm during sex. Leaving it dry and high is not right.

#Mistake 4: Not Talking To Your Doctor

It is advised to have a routine physical exam once a year. Taking the regular check-ups do not let things happen. It is vital, to be honest about your sexual history and concerns to your doctor. If you are sexually active, then, taking STD test is a great thing without considering you both are using protection.

#Mistake 5: Not Checking For Infections

If you are in a relationship, you have to care for your partner by checking out the signs of infections or other sex issues. Most of the times, your partner find bumps and lumps, which could be required medical assistance.

#Mistake 6: Practicing Different Sexual Activities Without Precautions

It is not a good idea to ignore activities that involve some level of skin bleeding and tearing. This majorly includes anal or vaginal sex. If you or partner chooses to engage in such activities, it is advised to use a condom. Thus, ignoring such things are not suggested and it is recommended to consult a doctor.

(Authored by Dr Anuneet Sabharwal, Founder & Director at The Happy Tree)