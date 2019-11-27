Just like sex anywhere else, sex in water also has some guidelines that need to be considered. © Shutterstock

Sex is like food, sometimes you might want to spice it up a bit. You may have wild fantasies from time to time, including having sex in water. Stigma associated with dancing in rains and kissing in pools have long been removed by Bollywood movies and songs. But having sex in water is a different game altogether and it may be very risky for your health. Just like sex anywhere else, sex in water also has some guidelines that need to be considered. If you are planning to let your fantasies run wild in a pool with your partner, then here are a few things that you must keep in mind.

Pregnancy is very much possible

Sex in water without contraception can cause pregnancy. Water entering the vagina doesn’t mean that semen will not be able to reach its destination. Emission of semen in water will kill it as sperm cannot survive in water. But ejaculation inside the vagina could cause pregnancy.

Choose the right condom

If you are trying to avoid pregnancy, then condoms are a must. However, the usefulness of a condom lessens in water. Water in itself cannot harm condoms, but the chemicals present can weaken the latex. Sex in water is difficult, and it may lead to leaking or breaking of the condom. Use of sunscreen and lotion make it difficult for the condom to hold its position and you may not even realise it because of the surroundings. Temperature inside pool can also damage the latex quality of a condom. Female condoms are a safer option when it comes to underwater sex, since they are made of polyurethane. This reduces the possibility of breakage and reaction to chemicals present in the water. They are also better because they are inserted into the female body, which leads to lesser exposure to the water in the pool.

Be careful of STIs

Having sex under water or in a pool may not help prevent STI infection but may instead increase the likelihood of them. Chemicals found in water can infect your sexual organs. Infections caused by chemicals spread through touch. So, no birth control pills or patch can protect you from these kinds of STIs.

Use the right lube

Rather than using a water-based lube in the water, try a silicon-based one. They don’t wear off in water. Oil based lubes are not a good option as they can react with the latex and the water, leading to condom breakage. Water in itself is not a good lubricant and can cause friction. This can lead to micro-tears in your vagina. These tears can lead to irritation, burning and a stinging feeling if they come in contact with any chemicals in the water.