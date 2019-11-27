Sex is like food, sometimes you might want to spice it up a bit. You may have wild fantasies from time to time, including having sex in water. Stigma associated with dancing in rains and kissing in pools have long been removed by Bollywood movies and songs. But having sex in water is a different game altogether and it may be very risky for your health. Just like sex anywhere else, sex in water also has some guidelines that need to be considered. If you are planning to let your fantasies run wild in a pool with your partner, then