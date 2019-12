Keeping your genital areas clean before or after having sex is important to avoid potential infections. Bacteria that may accumulate in the fingers, mouth and rectum can increase your chance of developing a yeast or bacterial infection. So, it is essential to follow some sexual hygiene habits too. Here are some sex hygine tips that you should foolow to make your sex life better in the new year.

Here are a few sex hygiene tips every man and woman should religiously follow post sexual intercourse to prevent infections.

Gentle wash

How to clean up after sex? After the intercourse, gently clean yourself to protect yourself from infections, like urinary tract infections. Use plain warm water to wash the area around (not inside) your genitals. You can use mild soap but avoid it if you have sensitive skin or an infection. It can dry out your skin or irritate the infected area.

Urinary tract infections can lead to more serious kidney infections. Follow this pattern while washing the genital areas after sex – wash or wipe from front to back, otherwise germs from your anus can travel up your vagina or urethra. Wash your anus in the last so that germs from it don’t reach other parts of your body.

Don’t douche

Vaginal hygiene tips to follow: Doctors say douching can lead to more infections. Cleaning the inside of your vagina after sex with water, prepackaged fluids or spays may push harmful bacteria back into your uterus. Further, douching can upset the natural balance of bacteria that protect your vagina. The vagina is a self-cleaning organ – i.e. it cleans itself naturally. So, don’t do anything to tamper with its process.

Pee after sex

During intercourse, bacteria can get into your urethra. When you pee, you flush out bacteria from our bladder and urethra. So, head to the bathroom after sex. Holding your pee will make bacteria and toxins accumulate in the urinary tract and may lead to infections.

Drink a Glass of Water

Drink a glass water after sex so that you can feel the pressure to pee. And you already know the benefits of peeing after the intercourse.

Wear cotton underwear

Sweaty clothes or undergarments can attract yeast infections. So, wear underwear and clothes that let air in. Cotton undies are the best as they are breathable and absorb moisture. If not lazy, get rid of the sweaty underpants as soon as possible after sex to prevent yeast infections. Or don’t wear the undies at all when you go to bed.