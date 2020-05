There are a hardly any areas which are not much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and sadly sex, desire and intimacy aren’t one of them. You may find your emotions to be all over the place and may find changes in your sex life, masturbation or porn-watching habits. According to a research conducted by Pornhub, the world’s biggest porn site, Indians seem to be leading the world in porn consumption. A 95 per cent spike in the traffic has been reported to the adult sites during this quarantine period. The data also showed that the country has a 20 per cent jump in porn viewership even before the official declaration of lockdown. This is happening because of the stress and panic which the world is going through currently and you are not alone. Take a look at different feelings which are totally normal during such a period. Also Read - Things a woman should never say to a man in bed

You’re feeling horny all the time

It doesn’t concern if your partner is with you or away from you. It is quite normal to feel horny multiple times throughout the day during the pandemic. Your mind is your own personal space, and it’s normal for sexual thoughts to pass through and this leads to masturbation. But you need to set a limit because thinking too much about sex can actually make your dumb. Yes, according to a study published in The Archives of Sexual Behavior, the participants who watched porn and other arousing materials were more likely to make dumb and take risky decisions than those who hadn’t. Therefore, try diverting your mind into something fruitful like reading a book or pursuing a hobby. Also, studies have shown that music can actually make a big difference in changing your mood. So, try listening to a song which will divert your mind. Also Read - Men with extra kilos are having more sex than their thin counterparts

You’re addicted to masturbating

Masturbation is a very common pass time for adults who are alone. And with the amount of time people are spending alone these days it is pretty obvious to figure out that how many of them are turning to masturbation. This is leading people to masturbate so much that they’re getting bored of it too. According to experts, frequent or rough masturbation can cause health problems like minor skin irritation and forcefully bending your erection can lead to penile fracture. Therefore, it is extremely important to put a brake on it and it can be done by staying active on your toes, talking to people and by avoiding porn. Also Read - Sex addiction exists: Read the warning signs in your man

Your mental health is affecting your sex drive

A lot of people are dealing with stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which are getting in the way of their sexual desires. It is truly said that brain controls your sexual drives, arousals and release of hormones. Therefore, health issues like depression, which stems from an imbalance in the brain, can affect a person’s ability to enjoy sex and can cause problems like erectile dysfunction. So, the best way to eliminate sexual problems associated with depression is to treat and cure the illness. You can do this by talking to your partner, practicing meditation or taking a doctor’s help. Include foods like spinach, chocolates, pepper, green tea, etc in your diet to amp up your sex drive.