Dyspareunia can be a painful problem for a woman and there are a lot of physical and mental/ psychological causes behind it. © Shutterstock.

If you are a woman then there are chances that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only reason you are refraining from having sex. A lot of women experience pain while having intercourse. This is known as dyspareunia. It is a common problem which can be caused by physical or psychological factors and can be easily treated. According to experts, dyspareunia also develops in men but it’s more common in women, especially those who have hit menopause. The genital pain can occur during or after sexual intercourse. Also Read - Natural ways to ward off vaginal dryness

What are the symptoms of dyspareunia?

A woman suffering from dyspareunia can experience a lot of pain in her vagina, urethra or bladder because of friction. The symptoms of this condition are: Also Read - This is what you need to do if your vagina feels sore after a steamy session of sex

Pain while penetration during sex

Constant pain during intercourse

Pain during intercourse under certain circumstances

Deep pain that occurs during thrusting

Pain during intercourse accompanied by burning and itching

Pain after intercourse

Note: Dyspareunia symptoms will vary depending on the underlying cause. Also Read - Yes, baking soda and yogurt can keep your vagina free of bacteria

What are the causes of dyspareunia?

Dyspareunia can be a painful problem for a woman and there are a lot of physical and mental/ psychological causes behind it. Here the physical causes can range right from severe infections to dangerous pelvic trauma to disorders of the uterus and ovaries. Problems with these reproductive organs usually lead to deep dyspareunia pain which can be traced to emotions and relationships. Also, having sex too soon after childbirth, before letting the wound heal completely, can also cause dyspareunia. You must wait at least for a few weeks after delivering a baby before having sex.

Physical causes

Vaginal infections and urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Skin conditions in the genital area, e.g. eczema

Vaginismus – involuntary tightening of the vaginal muscles

Vaginitis – inflammation of the vagina

Vaginal dryness – this can be associated with menopause, childbirth and some medications. E.g. antidepressants, antihistamines

Pelvic injury or trauma, e.g. pelvic surgery, radiotherapy, pelvic inflammatory disease

Endometriosis

Uterine fibroids or ovarian cysts

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Psychological causes

Stress

Anxiety or depression

Fear of intimacy

Fear, guilt or shame related to sex

Self-image issues

Relationship problems

How to treat dyspareunia?

Thi condition needs medical attention. Consult a doctor. He may recommend a pelvic examination. You may also need to go through some tests like a pelvic ultrasound, urine culture test, and allergy test. However, dyspareunia treatment will depend on the physical or psychological causes. In case of physical causes, your doctor may recommend antibiotics and antifungal medications. But if the cause is psychological, you may require therapy or counseling. Physical activities, such as Kegel exercises, may also help as it improves control of the vaginal muscles.

Treating dyspareunia with home remedies

Dyspareunia in women after menopause occurs due to vaginal dryness because of their fluctuating hormones. Therefore, it is effectively treated with a lubricant or drug which releases small doses of oestrogen directly into the vagina to give it a soothing effect. This problem may also be treated at home if it hasn’t become that severe. Take a look at a few home remedies you may consider in order to deal with dyspareunia.