Vagina atrophy is a common problem faced by women who are going through menopause. Almost 75% of women experience this painful condition. The discomfort caused by itchiness and pain due to vaginal dryness may also affect your sexual intimacy as the intercourse may cause irritation and even worsen the situation. This happens with the thinning of the vaginal mucous membranes and loss of elasticity in the walls of the vagina. This issue reduces oestrogen and androgen levels. These fluctuating hormone levels also affect the mucous membranes of the vulva and urethra. Vaginal lubricants may help soothe your sore vagina, but chances are that they might be out of stock due to the lockdown. Relax! We have some really good natural remedies that can help ease the pain.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is crucial in the formation of collagen, which is very essential for strong and healthy skin all over the body including your vaginal area. Some of the fruit and veggies which are rich in vitamin C include guava, Broccoli, Strawberries, Kiwi, Red and green peppers, Kale, Brussel sprouts and Oranges.

Vitamin E

According to many researches, vitamin E plays an important role when it comes to oestrogen stability and improving symptoms of menopause such as vaginal dryness. Vitamin E helps in maintaining the blood vessel flexibility, which leads to increased blood circulation and metabolism of vaginal tissues. Pop open vitamin E oil capsules squeeze the extracts in your fingers and gently apply it to the skin inside the vagina. The oil may also work as a natural lubricant during intercourse.

Flaxseeds

Also known as linseeds, flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids as well as plant lignans which increase the production of a compound that regulates oestrogen levels by escorting excess oestrogen from the body. Flaxseeds can be added to meals and are common herbal cure for vaginal dryness as they enhance lubrication.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has strong medicinal and moisturizing properties. The cumulative health-giving components of Aloe Vera are known to support healthy skin renewal in all parts of the body including your vagina. Aloe Vera encourages collagen synthesis, which is really important for the constant growth and renewal of skin. A mixture of aloe vera gel and fresh milk can treat vaginal dryness if applied to the area regularly.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is another ingredient which is known to have super healing properties. This oil is considered rich in the two primary fatty acids, caprylic and lauric. Along with its antioxidant component, coconut oil can reduce inflammation under the skin and can ensure better healing. It is also restores the body’s natural level of hydration. This treatment can be used as a lubricant or supplement to treat dryness.