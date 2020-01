Most couples are aware of the fact that the process of infertility treatment is taxing, both physically and emotionally. What stumps them is the impact it has on their sex life. Excessive focus on baby making during a fertility treatment acts as a dampener for woman’s arousal. Men are also likely to experience sexual dysfunction.

HOW DOES INFERTILITY TREATMENT TAKE A TOLL ON YOUR SEX LIFE

There are multiple ways in which this treatment can affect your love making capacity. The element of spontaneity vanishes as you focus on baby making only. The decision to have sex depends on mechanical factors as the intention is to make a baby, not having fun. So, the deciding factors for having sex include ovulation time, medications, and the results of tests. Moreover, they have to be conscious about the best position for the sperm and egg to meet. All these ‘moves’ are targeted towards maximising fertility. As a couple, you start viewing the process of having sex as a means to the end–pregnancy. Moreover, the procedures involved in a fertility treatment are intrusive and hurting. The medications used often change the functioning of genitals. All these take a toll on the desire quotient. Additionally, the inability to produce baby through the natural process of intercourse makes the couple feel sexually incapable.

HOW TO COMBAT THE SITUATION

Hold on, all is not lost yet. You can still take charge of the situation and rekindle your sex life. We tell you how.

Admit that this is a crisis situation

This is the first step. Remember that infertility is a test of the strength of your relationship, an unwanted one though! You have to jointly accept that your road to pregnancy is going to be tough and complicated too. Ensure that you don’t make false promises to each other. Baseless assurances won’t help strengthen your connection.

Learn to differentiate between baby-making and love making

Designate a fixed time and space for the process of getting pregnant. It could be your bed. The space for having sex and actually enjoying it should be different. It could be on the kitchen table, on the floor or a couch. Booking a hotel room just to have sex is also a good option. Plan these ‘pleasure hunt’ exercises as often as you can.

Share your worries

It is very natural that there will be many disappointments, and frustrations in the process of fertility treatment. The complications and roadblocks can brew a lot of tension between the two you. Don’t let them pile up. Share everything with each other. This will help you get closer to each other.