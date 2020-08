Starting from helping you shed those extra kilos to lowering your blood sugar and cholesterol levels, apple cider vinegar (ACV) does it all for you. This popular kitchen companion is also known to offer amazing anti-ageing benefits. Some schools of thought suggest that it can also help men deal with erectile dysfunction (ED). Also Read - Apple cider vinegar for gout: It actually works

What is ED?

It is a common sexual health problem that men suffer from, but hardly talk about. ED is a condition in which men aren’t able to get or sustain erections for sexual intercourse. It can stem from stress, lack of sleep and many other health conditions. However, erectile dysfunction doesn’t necessarily mean that a man is infertile. The usual line of treatment for this sexual health condition includes oral medications that relax the muscles of the penis and increase blood flow to this genital, injections, penile pumps and implants among others. Apart from these, herbal remedies like ginseng, ginger, cumin and drumsticks have been found to be effective for erectile dysfunction. One thought that is doing the rounds in the area of sexual health is, apple cider vinegar can also be a natural remedy for this condition. Also Read - Reverse erectile dysfunction without medications: Know how

How does apple cider vinegar help with ED?

As already mentioned, many underlying health conditions could be responsible for erectile dysfunction. Cardiac ailments, diabetes, obesity and side effects of cancer treatment are a few of them. A growing body of research reveals that apple cider vinegar plays an instrumental role in treating many of these diseases. A study published in the journal Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry finds that ACV decreases body weight mass in obese people. Another research, featured in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry observes that this kitchen companion can significantly lower blood cholesterol, a contributing factor behind many heart diseases. However, no study has yet pointed out that ACV can have a direct impact on erectile dysfunction. Also Read - Hypertension can give you erectile dysfunction: Know how high blood pressure affects your sex life

Other health benefits of this condiment

Being acidic in nature and endowed with anti-bacterial properties, apple cider vinegar improves the protective barrier of your skin while helping it retain its pH balance. That is how it helps in healing skin conditions like eczema. It also helps in treating infections caused by bacteria and yeast. Easing digestive issues like bloating and acid reflux and boosting energy are the other health benefits of apple cider vinegar, to name a few.

Best ways to have apple cider vinegar

You can add apple cider vinegar in your recipes or simply have it as a supplement. It’s a good idea to use one to two tablespoons of it as a meat marinade or in your homemade salad dressings. Adding this condiment to your pickle and other fermented foods can also be an option. If you want to have ACV just as a supplement restrict the dosage to one to two tablespoons.

Side effects of ACV

This condiment comes with acetic acids. So, having it raw in high amounts may damage your throat, mouth and oesophagus. It can also bring down the levels of potassium in your body, lading to electrolyte imbalance while making diuretic or insulin medications ineffective.

The bottom line

Apple cider vinegar can’t be considered as a medical treatment for diabetes or any health condition. Consult your doctor if you want to use it for any disease alongside the regular medication. It may result in better outcomes of the usual treatment.