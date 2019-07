The very thought of having sex after pregnancy can be intimidating or repelling for new moms, thanks to the residual pain after delivery, hormones gone haywire, post-partum depression, fatigue and what not! Well, getting cosy between the sheets after delivery takes time and effort. Doctors recommend 4 to 6 weeks of abstinence after vaginal or caesarean delivery. After about 9 months of reduced sexual activity during those nine months, intercourse can feel distinctly different. Vaginal dryness, low libido, pain during sex after pregnancy make it difficult for couples to keep their nocturnal life exciting. However, if you have taken proper postnatal care, then you can start turning up the heat slowly after getting your doctor’s nod. Remember, the key is to keep your expectations low while starting to have sex after pregnancy. Here is your ultimate sex guide post delivery.

Do it in the shower

Come to think of it, the days after the delivery are pretty mundane – mother confined in the room with the baby in bed, breastfeeding, diaper changing, spending sleepless nights on mommy-duty and when the time seems right to spice things up, the same bed might seem a little boring. The best way to ignite sex after pregnancy is to take it out of the bedroom. Now, when we say out of the bedroom, of course, you can think about so many adventures, but back to reality – baby is still at home. So choosing a place closer is wiser and what more good than your own bathroom. Yes, we know bathroom sex is fun. Now if the idea excites you enough then choose a time when your baby is asleep and get naughty.

Men, listen up, you might have to do some extra work to excite her and turn on the heat. So, engage in a good foreplay. Post pregnancy the body needs to be reminded of those erogenous zones that probably remained dormant for so long. So once things are heated up take her to the bathroom and turn on the shower. No, it will not cool her down putting all your hard work go down the drain. When she is high on it, a shower sex in the bathroom is just the best. Get wet and start exploring each other. Start with kisses bites and then get naughty to the core. Once she is excited enough push her against the wall and get inside her.

Now sex against the wall post pregnancy is pleasurable as it doesn’t put any pressure on the abdomen or the vagina. In fact, once you both are wet under the shower the penetration also becomes smooth. But excite her with gentle strokes her body might not be ready enough for the wild encounters. Don’t forget to kiss her lips and caress her body while you are at the top of your excitement. Try to climax together which is like a great feeling.

Once done help her to clean herself and if your baby is still asleep (that is if you are lucky) go to bed and rest in each other’s arms.

Use a lubricant to prevent vaginal dryness

For a woman, pregnancy changes her body and the postpartum phase has an effect on her mind and sexual desires to a great extent. Even if she desires physical intimacy her body which is too tired and recovering from the stains of labour, childbirth and putting up with the demands of a newborn, might betray her. One tip for men over here: Have patience, go slow.

So, men even if you are waiting to rekindle the pre-pregnancy magic in bed, be flexible in your head. Your idea of wild romance might not take off right at the start. When your woman is in your arms gently stroke her and engage in foreplay to arouse her, first. Eventually, you will be able to up the heat but don’t be in a hurry.

When she gives you the right cues, you know your night ahead is going to be full of actions. But remember as we said; don’t have your expectations too high. Her body might not react the way you want it to and she might not be lubricated down there. Vaginal dryness post pregnancy is common, though not all women might face this problem. But if this is a persistent problem with your woman, ask her to use a lubricant. Yes, you might have to take little help to make sex after pregnancy easy, don’t hesitate.

Since her hormones are still playing wildly with her during postpartum, vaginal dryness could be an outcome of the same. This should not be a dampener for your romance if she is willing to get into the action too. So, use a lubricant for easier intercourse and reclaim the magic of sex back.

Before choosing a lubricant, be sure to have a word with the doctor or the gynaecologist so you select the right one. A wrong lubricant (ingredients that a woman could be allergic to) can make sex painful and ruin the fun. So, seek help and get romance back into your life.

Avoid breast stimulation during foreplay

First, a man needs to know how much his woman’s body has changed post-pregnancy. So, when you start to get closer and expect some action in the post-baby phase, rely mostly on your touch, which will give you cues about how her body has changed. Remember, foreplay is important during postpartum sex. Know that her erogenous zones post pregnancy might have changed what with all those hormones doing their tricks all this while. So, touch her at places and wait for the cue – is she letting out a sigh of pleasure or is she retracting your touch. Probably running your fingers up and down her neckline might not excite her enough now, try doing the same on her back or teasing her collarbone with your fingers. As you try to explore her post-pregnancy body more, there is one thing that you shouldn’t overdo – stimulate her breasts. Yes, action once was the best way to excite her into action but not anymore, at least not until the time she is breastfeeding.

The hormone oxytocin is responsible for a letdown from the breasts during breastfeeding and if you play with her nipples or suckle on them you might have to face a spurt of milk from the nipples during foreplay and sex. This can make the whole affair messy. Not all couples like a letdown during foreplay and sex. But if this excites you and your partner is fine with this, there is no reason why you should not stimulate her breasts during foreplay.

One more reason to stay away from breast stimulation during sex after pregnancy is her breasts might be tender and sensitive from all that milk production and nursing sessions she has to endure. She might not like you touching her breasts. So, get to know if she is comfortable with your actions – touching, suckling, etc. If you are indulging in oral sex after pregnancy, make sure you don’t suckle her breasts right after giving her oral sex. It could increase chances of transferring thrush on the breasts, which the mother can eventually pass on to the baby.

Be careful while having oral sex

Once you go for your post-natal check-up after six weeks and your doctor gives you the go-ahead to have sex, remember to go slow. A woman’s body takes time to heal and everyone heals at her owns pace. Remember the vagina has taken a lot of strains during the delivery, especially, if you had a vaginal birth. So, it is quite natural that it needs time to heal before one can get wild with the partner again. Some women take time to heal even after the usual six weeks. While resuming sex might take some time, many couples play with the idea of having oral sex to compensate for lack of a great lovemaking session.

But the question that always hovers in their minds is that ‘if is it okay to go down on each other during the postpartum phase,’ especially if you are starting off. If the woman goes down on the man it is fine, but when the man does the same there are few things he needs to consider: If the stitches of episiotomy have healed completely, if it could give rise to an infection down there, if the woman will be comfortable enough to allow her man go down on her.

The man needs to be sure that when he goes down on the woman he restricts his tongue to the clitoris and doesn’t reach to the vagina or perineum area the first time while giving oral sex, as the chances are high that the stitches from an episiotomy might not have healed completely. Moreover, vaginal dryness postpartum is also common, so oral sex during this time could moisten the area with sputum and make it a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi increasing the risk of infections. While a woman (if comfortable) can engage in this activity to pleasure her man giving oral sex but the man needs to follow some precaution.

Make sure that before you indulge in oral sex the woman’s postpartum bleeding or lochia has stopped. Even if it was a c-section delivery it only makes sense to follow these precautions during oral sex. As vaginal dryness following pregnancy could make one prone to infections. After the six weeks of wait period when you slowly start to have sex try having oral sex thereafter to be sure you don’t have to suffer any consequences.

Do it in the tub

Hormonal upheavals that continue postpartum might make it difficult for you to get an arousal and be in sync with your partner when it comes to sex. This is why it is necessary to make sure that when you finally decide to do it, you do it the right way so it doesn’t get to become bothersome. Remember postpartum your body changes in many ways – you might not get aroused the same way you did during your pre-pregnancy days, suffer from vaginal dryness or your pregnancy scars (the episiotomy or the c-section incision) might come in the way.

This is why starting sex postpartum should be done cautiously. One way to do it is to ditch the bed and do it in the bathtub. Well, there are reasons: Doing it in the bathtub will ensure that you are lubricated enough naturally and don’t have to worry about vaginal dryness. Yes, you heard it right. Vaginal dryness can be the biggest dampener for postpartum sex. So doing in the bathtub can make things easier – it helps in easier penetration and less pain during the action.