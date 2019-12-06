A sex addict us unduly interested in pornography. In the absence of porn visuals and stimulations, he may not be able to develop and maintain an erection. © Shutterstock

Sex addiction refers to a condition where a person has an unusually intense sex drive or an unhealthy obsession with sex. This obsession may make him behave in risky sexual activities with dangerous consequences. Here, we would like to make it clear that sex addiction is not an exclusive male thing. Even women can be sex addicts. But many experts disagree on the term ‘sex addiction’. While some say that this is a mental health issue, others are of the opinion that this is just a personality issue. Still other insist that this is an addiction, and it is not about sex at all.

A study at the Department of Psychiatry, University of Cambridge, says that brain activity in sex addiction mirrors that of drug addiction. Researchers say that pornography triggers brain activity in people with compulsive sexual behaviour. This is similar to the brain activity triggered by drugs in the brains of drug addicts. But they are quick to add that this does not necessarily mean that pornography itself is addictive. The journal PLOS ONE published this study.

Researchers say that a few previous studies have suggested that as many as one in 25 adults may be affected by compulsive sexual behaviour, which they are unable to control. This can have an impact on a person’s personal life and work, leading to significant distress and feelings of shame. Excessive use of pornography is one of the main features identified in many people with sex addiction. However, there is currently no formally accepted definition of diagnosing the condition.

Let us see how you can identify sex addition in a man who occupies an important place in your life.

He may no longer be interested in you

If your partner suddenly starts making excuses to avoid sex, be alert. It may be a sign of sex addiction. It may sound strange, but it is true that sex addiction can make a man lose interest in his current partner. This is because his sexual energy is going in a different direction. There is no merging of desire and both of you want different things. This can hurt your relationship and it may also cause irreparable damage to it.

His performance in bed suffers

A sex addict us unduly interested in pornography. In the absence of porn visuals and stimulations, he may not be able to develop and maintain an erection. It can cause erectile dysfunction and delayed ejaculation in men and this can affect his performance in bed.

He spends a lot of time on sexual activities

Any kind of sexual activity becomes a compulsion. He spends a lot of time on it. This is because he has no control over his behaviour. It is the same as a drug addict who has no control over himself when he sees drugs. He takes risks and may indulge in risky sexual behaviour. This may put him and his partner at risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

He avoids responsibilities

He needs more and more time for his sexual activities. You will notice that he often forgets his responsibilities, and this starts to show on his relationships and professional life. He also tries to avoid new responsibilities because it will encroach on the time that he spends pursuing his sexual activities.