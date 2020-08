According to researchers, even when medication to help with erectile function is required, it is likely to be considerably more effective if lifestyle factors are also addressed. @Shutterstock

Erectile dysfunction is a very common problem faced by millions of men across the world. If you have this condition, you will face problems in achieving and maintaining an erection. It is sometimes confused with impotence. This may be an occasional problem due to stress. But if it is recurring, then it may be a sign of sometime more serious. Sometimes, emotional stress due to relationship issues may also cause erectile dysfunction. You get an erection when blood flows to the penis due to sexual excitement. Erectile dysfunction may also be the result of underlying health conditions. If you suffer from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and kidney disease, you are likely to experience this problem. Low testosterone levels or other hormone imbalances may also lead to this as can kidney disease and old age. But whatever the cause, you need to get proper treatment for it. Also Read - Hypertension can give you erectile dysfunction: Know how high blood pressure affects your sex life

Erectile dysfunction is reversible

Men suffering from sexual dysfunction can be successful at reversing their problem, by focusing on lifestyle factors and not just relying on medication, according to research at the University of Adelaide. In a paper published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, researchers highlight the incidence of erectile dysfunction and lack of sexual desire among Australian men aged 35-80 years. Over a five-year period, 31% of the 810 men involved in the study developed some form of erectile dysfunction. Also Read - Early death and other health risks that accompany erectile dysfunction

Underlying illness is often the cause

Researchers say that sexual relations are an important part of people’s wellbeing. From a clinical point of view, the inability of some men to perform sexually can also be linked to a range of other health problems, many of which can be debilitating or potentially fatal. This study saw a large proportion of men suffering from some form of erectile dysfunction, which is a concern. The major risk factors for this are typically physical conditions rather than psychological ones, such as being overweight or obese, a higher level of alcohol intake, having sleeping difficulties or obstructive sleep apnoea, and age. Also Read - Men with erectile dysfunction at high risk of death: Know the factors leading to this problem

Lifestyle modifications help

The current study found that a large proportion of men were naturally overcoming erectile dysfunction issues. The remission rate of those with erectile dysfunction was 29 per cent, which is very high. This shows that many of these factors affecting men are modifiable, offering them an opportunity to do something about their condition. According to researchers, even when medication to help with erectile function is required, it is likely to be considerably more effective if lifestyle factors are also addressed.

Erectile dysfunction can be a very serious issue because it’s a marker of underlying cardiovascular disease, and it often occurs before heart conditions become apparent. Therefore, men should consider improving their weight and overall nutrition, exercise more, drink less alcohol and have a better night’s sleep, as well as address risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol.

This is not only likely to improve their sexual ability but will also improve their cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of developing diabetes if they don’t already have it.