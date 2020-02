Nowadays, breakup looks the most predictable ending of a couple relationship. No matter which end it you are at, breakup in a relationship is always a roller coaster ride. So are its symptoms. Some people experience a near-death feeling as a post-breakup symptom. Yes, you heard us right. One of the main culprits behind this could be increased levels of your stress hormone: Cortisol. Cortisol gets released in the body during highly emotional and life-changing events such as death of a close one, job loss, or the end of a relationship. Here, we talk about 7 post-breakup symptoms that you need to arm up against. Well, we have easy-to-follow solutions too!

Intense craving

According to a study at the Columbia University, when you miss someone deeply, your body acknowledges it as craving. It’s amazing that the brain parts affected during breakup in a relationship and cocaine withdrawal are the same.

Combat plan: ‘No contact’ works wonders in these cases. It is difficult, but cutoff with your ex. No calls, no texts and no stalking them social media. Making new friends or looking for new hobbies might also help.

Skin problems

Love makes you glow, but a breakup gives you a dull skin. Surprising, isn’t it? Keep a check on your skin care routine as other unpleasant experiences of going through a heartbreak includes rash, acne, and other forms of skin conditions.

Combat plan: Even though you might care the least about your during a breakup, make sure you don’t ignore your dermatological problems. Drink a lot of water and go for skin spa sessions. They are relaxing as well.

High blood pressure

Since our body and mind go through a lot during the post-breakup phase, we are more prone to having a high blood pressure. Linked with disturbed sleep patterns, high blood pressure also increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Combat plan: Choose a healthy lifestyle. Meditation and a proper diet can help reducing the blood pressure. Avoid staying alone: It’s good to spend more time with friends.

Physical Pain

Heartbreak causes actual physical pain- stomach drop, nausea, headache, etc. Several studies reveal that when people were shown the pictures of their former partners, their emotions affected the same part of the brain which registers physical pain.

Combat plan: Go for a massage session at your favourite spa. You can also try some light stretches.

Weak immune system

Research shows that while going through the trauma of a breakup, your immune system weakens due to excessive stress and loneliness. This, in turn, can lead to cold and flu.

Combat plan: Consider including more vitamin C-rich foods in your diet. Fruits like oranges are a good option. Also, keep yourself stress -free by binging on comedy serials and movies.

Insomnia

This one’s the most common among all the other post-breakup symptoms. After a breakup you might find yourself spending nights tossing and turning without being able to shut your eyes. Well, this happens because your sleep hormones go for a toss when you are stressed out.

Combat plan: Create a bedtime routine and follow it every night. Taking a warm shower before going to bed. Having chamomile tea will also help.

Overwhelming emotions

Frequent mood bout is another post-breakup symptom one experiences. This is because you are emotionally fragile when your relationship goes haywire. Studies have also found out that you might feel angry most of the times after a breakup.

Combat plan: Join a group yoga class. It will not only help you calm down but also keep you motivated. Consult a psychological therapist if you lose control over yourself.