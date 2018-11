In men, there could be various reasons for sexual dissatisfaction and delayed ejaculation is one of them. It is defined as a condition where it takes a prolonged period of sexual stimulation for a man to get an orgasm or ejaculate. There are various factors that contribute to this problem but the immediate effect of this situation is sexual tension among partners which makes a relationship hit a rock bottom. To know how to treat this problem and arrive at a solution it is important to know what causes lead to this problem. Here are few of the reasons that lead to delayed ejaculation or orgasm in men:

Hyperprolactinemia: It is a condition in which there is an excess of prolactin in a man. In general, prolactin in secreted in women which help to boosts breast milk production. However, in men, it can have adverse effects and one of the known problems is delayed orgasm. Higher levels of prolactin make it difficult for a man to reach ejaculation despite sexual stimulation and having an underlying desire for sex. Levels of prolactin as high as 735 mU/L or 35 ng/mL is known to have effects on sexual function, making one prone to erectile dysfunction and reducing testosterone production. All of which makes it difficult for one to reach orgasm or ejaculate during intercourse. Read to know what is delayed ejaculation.

Masturbation: Not that we are telling you to stop it right away, but know that too much of self-satisfaction can hamper the real action. Some men find greater sexual satisfaction from masturbation which cannot be replicated through vaginal intercourse. Some studies also suggest that increasing frequency of masturbation can reduce sensation in the penis which can lead to worsening of the condition. It is also noticed that patients with delayed orgasm have been shown to have higher masturbatory activity, decreased night-time emissions, lower orgasm and intercourse satisfaction scores on the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF), as well as higher anxiety and depression scores. Also, men who suffer from delayed orgasm have a tendency to use unnatural means for masturbation that reduces their satisfaction during intercourse. Here are four masturbation mistakes men should avoid.

Age: Delayed ejaculation or orgasm can also be blamed on one’s age. As a man ages, he starts to lose sensation down there which makes it difficult to achieve orgasm even with sexual stimulation. It is worse for men who already are suffering from some sort of sexual dysfunction.

Psychological problems: Certain psychological problems can also lead to delayed ejaculation. However, if the condition is psychological then it is noticed that there could be multiple conditions that can lead to this condition. Some of these conditions include fear, anxiety, hostility and relationship difficulties in the past. The most common causes of fear and anxiety during sexual intercourse included: hurting the female, impregnating the female, childhood sexual abuse, sexual trauma, repressive sexual education or religious beliefs, sexual anxiety and conflict during their first sexual relationship.

Medications: Various medications can also lead to delayed ejaculation or orgasm in men. Antidepressants are supposed to be the worst of all. In a study where approximately 2000 male patients were evaluated for the sexual effects of anti-depressant therapy, it was seen that there was a seven-fold risk for delayed orgasm for men who were on antidepressants and they also had a two-fold risk of low libido.

If any of these above-mentioned problems are causing you or your partner difficulty in reaching an orgasm, shed your inhibitions and get talking to an expert who can help you overcome these problems. Remember, improving your sexual quotient can go a long way to improve your relationships.

