So, are you feeling nervous about having sex with someone new for the first time? This is pretty much obvious. It can be super-duper scary as well as exciting to face the big day. But that does not end the story. All you need is little confidence and the right tips in hand to amp up your mood to attain the perfect pleasure. Here are some points on which you can bank on before you meet your new partner right between the sheets. Go girl, have the best of it.

Do some yoga or go for a walk before your date: I absolutely admit that having sex is spontaneous and you cannot really chalk out a plan from before. However, you can definitely try out for some yoga or a long walk to set your mood in. Walking helps you to calm any nervousness and yoga helps you to help your partner to come up with creativity while choosing a position at the prime time, say experts.

Wear something that you will be comfortable in: It is extremely important to be comfortable while having sex, especially when you are having it with someone new. Don’t try out something that you haven’t ever worn before. That might make you feel low and block you from opening up before your partner Be in something that you can comfortably carry and with confidence. Experts suggest some cheeky panties and a lightly-lined, underwire-free bra or no bra at all.

Keep a mouthwash in your purse: You will never want to set your partner’s mood off with a smelly breath. Hence, it is always wise to carry a mouthwash when you head out for the special night. Making out becomes lot more fun when you smell good and your breath does so. Also, morning sex becomes easier when you have a way to make your breath smell good even after a sleepover.

Carry a fresh pair of undies too: A dirty underwear is not at all good for your vagina, it can give you rashes and infections. Also, you never know what would happen when you hit the bed with your new partner. While you may not need one, it is always good to carry a fresh pair of undies, so that, in case you need one, you don’t go out of option.

Make out first: You will make out in any case but when you are having it for the first time with someone new, it is wise to not rush or hurry with the pre-sex make out session as that not only makes you comfortable but can also be a great turn on to set the right mood in.

Get protection: Have all pleasure but be responsible as well. When it is with someone new, it is essential you use a protection. not just to abate chances of getting pregnant but also to ensure a safe sexual health and prevent contracting any sort of sexually transmitted disease. Let’s pray it won’t happen but in case it happens you will be armed up if you carry protection.