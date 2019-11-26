According to various sexologists and psychiatrists, communication could be the key to solving this problem. © Shutterstock

Sex is supposed to be a joyful experience for both men and women. While most people discuss how good having sex makes them feel, not a lot is said about post coital blues. This is a common name for post coital tristesse (PCT) or post coital dysphoria (PCD). This is a condition where a person feels extremely sad, angry or stressed immediately after consensual sex. These emotions can hit both men and women regardless of whether the sexual experience was loving, exciting or satisfying. However, a new study published in the journal Sexual Medicine suggests that post coital dysphoria symptoms are more common among woman.

The focus group of the study was male and female university students who were asked to fill in an online survey about PCD symptoms. Researchers saw that 46 per cent of women experienced negative emotions after sex at least once in their life. Men are not too far behind as 41 per cent of them stated that they experienced post coital blues at least once in their lives as well. According to researchers, there is a possibility that these experiences can take you by surprise. But they also add that it is absolutely natural. An episode of PCD can start just 5 minutes after sexual intercourse and last for two hours.

REASONS BEHIND POST COITAL BLUES

There is no clear answer as to why people experience these negative emotions after sex. But many agree that there may be various reasons behind this feeling.

Hormonal change

During sex, the brain releases the happy hormone dopamine. But after sex, dopamine production stops and prolactin production start. This sudden change happens to help you focus on other things. But it can be the cause behind your post coital blues.

Past traumatic experience

If you have a traumatic past connected to sex, these negative emotions can hit you. A traumatic incident can range from bad sexual experience with a previous partner to sexual assault. These disturbing memories can come to your mind and ruin your sexual experience.

DEALING WITH POST COITAL BLUES

The problem with post coital blues is that there is no medical cure for this condition. The only thing a person can do is try to figure out what is causing these negative emotions. You can also try a few other things that we reveal here.

Talk to your partner

According to various sexologists and psychiatrists, communication could be the key to solving this problem. Opening up and talking to your partner about how you are feeling can help. If you are uncomfortable during the act or if you feel that something happened during sex that made you feel like this, you must discuss it with your partner.

Boost your morale

You don’t need sex to boost your morale and confidence. But if you are becoming dependent on sex for self-confidence, it can trigger negative thoughts and emotions. Take up activities like a warm bath, meditation, listening to peaceful music or watching your favourite show to calm your sex drive. Tell your partner that sex is off the table and that you need space for yourself.

Keep track of your periods

If hormonal balance is the cause of PCD symptoms, then it is important you avoid sex during your menstrual cycle. Analyse when you are experiencing PCD symptoms. Knowing about it beforehand will help you be better prepared for it.