Of course, we know that this is the festive season and you might have had a really hectic time celebrating the festivities. But the weekend is near and if like many others you too are having a loon weekend to enjoy then it makes sense to indulge in some good love making. Well, how about planning a sex marathon?

Now, it depends on how long you are planning to have your sex marathon session — whether it is a one-day, two-day or a three-day thing. Well, anything beyond that will be practically too much to handle. Here is how to keep your stamina and interest at its peak during the sex marathon:

Try new positions: Just doing it in missionary style can get really boring if you are doing it numerous times throughout the day. So take help of your carefully chosen props — the blindfolds, aromatic candles, wearing a catsuit, doing a striptease, getting drunk together or having a bubble bath, anything that holds your interest in each other for a longer period. In fact, try one new thing after every sex session to renew your passion and energy level.

Tease with your touch: When you break to catch some fresh air after a session, don’t just roll over and take a nap. Instead, keep your hands on each other and indulge in a lot of foreplay. This will keep you both interested and prepare you to take on the next session with more zeal.

Masturbate: Now, when you talk about sex marathon, it is not only about having more sex throughout the day but also having more sex during each session. And if you want to extend your sex-time, you need the help of masturbation. Masturbate more or do it for each other. Slow down the pace when both of you are too excited, cool down and start all over again. This will help you to keep the interest alive and get into the real action at the end, giving you more out of every session.

Try different places: If you are not too experimental, the easiest way is to explore your house! Doing it in the kitchen, in the shower, on the bean bag, can make your session long lasting and exciting. Want more adventure then try it doggy-style, reverse cowgirl or other Kamasutra positions for fun.

Climax together: The best part of a marathon sex session is to climax together, so you both are satisfied and get the best orgasm ever. So keep communicating with each other even when performing the act. If your partner (especially if the man is going too fast, ask him to slow down) is about to orgasm, talk and say whether you are ready for the same. If not, lower the pace and keep rocking.

Talk dirty: Yes, dirty talks can arouse you like nothing else. Talk about your fantasies and if possible, enact the same and every session will be a mind blowing one.