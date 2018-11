Disclaimer: Content suitable for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.* T&C and Privacy Policy also apply.

Having sex during the weekend is a great way to spice up things between the two of you. Have you thought of having a sex marathon during a weekend to spice up your romantic life? If not, you might want to try it, at least once in your life.

As the term suggests, it’s like having sex for hours at end with small breaks in between to replenish lost energy. Yes, you need breaks because the continuous action will be very demanding. And remember, there is no quickie involved in this session and how long your action lasts depends on both the partner’s mutual level of energy and enthusiasm. If you are at the peak of your energy level, each session could last for over an hour with a small break in between and repeat. But marathon sex calls for some amount of preparation for sure, else it gets difficult to keep up with the pace and demands of your partner.

Here is what you need to do to have a rocking sex marathon session

Before you start the day

To give your partner some awesome fun in bed and make the most out of it, here are some simple little things you need to do at least three to five days before the session begins.

Eat right: This is essential because you don’t want to lag energy and experience a dip in your mood. Try eating foods that are rich in vitamin B-12 that helps in better blood circulation. Remember blood circulation is essential, especially, to your genitals to keep your libido running and help you achieve an orgasm. Foods like eggs, shellfish and even meat can be of great help. Thinking to go off meat? Try having more carrots and bananas as that will help the same way.

Exercise: Stroll, jog or go for morning walks if you have a sex marathon in mind, because physical fitness is crucial. Remember, it will not only boost blood circulation but will enhance your sexual stamina and help you last longer in bed.

Get your props: Aroma candles, a blindfold, velvety bed sheets, aroma soaps and the list can be really long. Yes, you need these handy to set the mood and break the monotony of sex marathon.

De-stress: You won’t enjoy intimacy if you are stressed. You can have sex to lower your stress levels at times, but not when you are planning a sex marathon. So consciously try and focus on your love life and let the world around you play its own drums. Start meditation for a few days before the day of action arrives.

When action begins

Now it depends on how long you are planning to have your sex marathon session — whether it is a one-day, two-day or a three-day thing. Well, anything beyond that will be practically too much to handle. Here is how to keep your stamina and interest at its peak during the sex marathon:

Get creative: Just doing it in missionary style can get really boring if you are doing it numerous times throughout the day. So take help of your carefully chosen props — the blindfolds, aromatic candles, wearing a catsuit, doing a striptease, getting drunk together or having a bubble bath, anything that holds your interest in each other for a longer period. In fact, try one new thing after every sex session to renew your passion and energy level.

Take sensual breaks: When you break to catch some fresh air after a session, don’t just roll over and take a nap. Instead, keep your hands on each other and indulge in a lot of foreplay. This will keep you both interested and prepare you to take on the next session with more zeal.

Masturbate: Now, when you talk about sex marathon, it is not only about having more sex throughout the day but also having more sex during each session. And if you want to extend your sex-time, you need the help of masturbation. Masturbate more or do it for each other. Slow down the pace when both of you are too excited, cool down and start all over again. This will help you to keep the interest alive and get into the real action at the end, giving you more out of every session.

Try different sex positions and places: If you are not too experimental, the easiest way is to explore your house! Doing it in the kitchen, in the shower, on the bean bag, can make your session long lasting and exciting. Want more adventure then try it doggy-style, reverse cowgirl or other Kamasutra positions for fun.

Climax together: The best part of a marathon sex session is to climax together, so you both are satisfied and get the best orgasm ever. So keep communicating with each other even when performing the act. If your partner (especially if the man is going too fast, ask him to slow down) is about to orgasm, talk and say whether you are ready for the same. If not, lower the pace and keep rocking.

Talk dirty: Yes, dirty talks can arouse you like nothing else. Talk about your fantasies and if possible, enact the same and every session will be a mind blowing one.

Eat small meals: Wondering why we talk about food here? Well, to do all that is mentioned here and more, you need energy. So don’t skip food breaks. Eat a small portion of complex carbs that can give you a boost in energy and help you get in the bed with more vigour. Like a brown bread chicken sandwich or a vegetable salad can keep you satiated and improve your sexual stamina.

Cuddle and kiss: Do this often, when you are done, when you are starting off, when you are taking a break or when you are simply lying down. The power of touch can ignite the passion like nothing else.

Talk about good times: Everything about sex need not be physical and vulgar. Sometimes to get the real passion out some real heart-to-heart talk is needed. Talk about the good times in-between to reignite the love. The first date, the first kiss, the first sex — these are more powerful than other libido boosters that can give you a surge of desire and keep you bonded for life.

Image source: Shutterstock