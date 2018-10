Pimples are annoying whether it is on your face, back or on your penis. When your pores get clogged you may get pimples. The end result depends on the things which plug up your pore. You may get blackheads and whiteheads due to oily and dead skin cells. You may get a pimple without head due to a mix of bacteria, oil and cells.

Those annoying pimples which can make you uncomfortable mat also contain pus, it will be tender on touching and can appear like a hard bump. If you shave off your pubic hair, skip showers, have an oily skin, wear clothes which can cause friction with your skin or wear tight undergarment then you can get pimples on your penis. But, if you are sexually active, you’re at risk for signs of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) which may appear like pimples.

Treatment

You should avoid popping your penile pimples as they can worsen leading to infection. You can also get more pimples as the bacteria will spread and cause a nuisance. So, what you can do is just bring it to the attention of your doctor immediately instead of going for those over-the-counter medications which can worsen your pimple.

Here are some DIY tips to get rid of that pimple on your penis

• You can apply castor oil: It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to get rid of your penile pimple. So, take a cotton ball and some castor oil on it and apply it on the affected area. You can reapply it twice or thrice a day. Moreover, you can also dilute it with tea tree oil and apply it.

• You can apply tea tree oil: Just take some tea tree oil which is anti-inflammatory and antibacterial in nature and apply it to your penis where you can see those irritating pimples. Avoid going overboard.

• Avoid using products containing products chemicals: If you tend to spot a pimple down there don’t panic just deal with it carefully. Make sure that you don’t use any harsh chemical containing soap down there which can cause irritation and burning. Take your expert’s advice about maintaining a proper hygiene.

• Wear skin-friendly undergarments: Avoid wearing fabrics which don’t allow your skin to breathe. Also, avoid wearing tight clothes.

A word of caution: If the pimples refuse to go, just seek your expert’s help immediately. Be cautious! Don’t self-medicate.