There are more than 30 different bacteria, viruses and parasites that are known to be transmitted through sexual contact.

Over one million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). STIs are mostly spread by sexual contact, including vaginal, anal and oral sex. However, it can also be spread through non-sexual means such as via blood or blood products as well as from mother to child during pregnancy and childbirth. Also Read - Sexually transmitted diseases: Natural remedies to treat STDs at home

In general, young people, especially those in their teens and early 20s, are thought to be at greater risk of contracting STIs for several reasons. But a new study has revealed that people above 45s living in socially and economically disadvantaged areas are particularly at risk of getting STIs. Also Read - Sexually transmitted infections spike during lockdown

This is because of the society’s unwillingness to talk about middle-aged and older people having sex, said the researchers from the University of Chichester in the UK. Also Read - Sexually transmitted disease: Natural remedies to treat gonorrhea at home

Number of sexually active older people increasing

The researchers also noted that there have been major changes in sexual behaviour in recent decades, leading to increasing numbers of sexually active older people.

“Over-45s at most risk are generally those entering new relationships after a period of monogamy, often post-menopause, when pregnancy is no longer a consideration, but give little thought to STIs,” study author Ian Tyndal was quoted as saying in an IANS report.

Out of the 800 study participants, nearly 200 of them face socioeconomic disadvantage.

According to the study results, a significant number of participants were unaware of the risks of STI, while 46 per cent did not know the location of their nearest healthcare centre.

The researchers found that groups with one or more socioeconomic disadvantages, such as homeless people, sex workers, non-native language speakers and migrants, are at even greater risk of being unaware of their sexual health and unable to access the appropriate services.

Most common STIs

There are more than 30 different bacteria, viruses and parasites that are known to be transmitted through sexual contact. Of these eight pathogens are linked to the most common sexually transmitted infections. These include syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus (HSV or herpes), HIV and human papillomavirus (HPV).

STIs can have serious consequences beyond the impact on sexual and reproductive health. For instance, HPV infection can lead to cervical cancer and STIs such as gonorrhoea and chlamydia can cause pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and infertility in women. In addition, mother-to-child transmission of STIs are linked to stillbirth, neonatal death, low birthweight and prematurity, sepsis, pneumonia, neonatal conjunctivitis and congenital deformities.

If you’re sexually active, watch out for the common symptoms of STIs which include:

Vaginal discharge

Urethral discharge or burning in men

Genital ulcers

Abdominal pain

Prevention of STIs

Condoms are the most effective methods of protection against STIs, including HIV, given that they are used correctly and consistently. It is better to avoid sex with anyone who has genital sores, a rash, discharge, or other symptoms.

To prevent getting a sexually transmitted disease, it is important you wash before and after intercourse. Also, don’t share towels or underclothing.

Fortunately, there are effective vaccines for two STIs: hepatitis B and HPV. While the vaccine against hepatitis B is included in infant immunization programmes, the HPV vaccine is available as part of routine immunization programmes in many countries.

According to WHO, vaccines against herpes, HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and trichomoniasis are also in earlier stages of development.