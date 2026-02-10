PCOS Symptoms In Women: Why Missing Periods, Acne And Hair Growth Should Never Be Ignored

Understand early PCOS symptoms like missed periods, acne, weight gain and excess hair growth, and learn why timely diagnosis and treatment protect long-term hormonal health.

There have been numerous instances of women overlooking the fact that they are missing their periods and blaming it on factors like stress or exhaustion. It takes some women months, and even years, to realise that skipping their periods is not just a minor inconvenience, but a symptom that demands further action. This irregularity can be considered as a distress signal, sent by the body that should not be taken lightly. At the heart of many of these cases, there is a condition known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

What Is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)?

According to Dr Sangeeta Rao, Consultant- Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, "Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can be understood as a hormonal imbalance. It is considered a complex endocrine disorder that remains one of the most misunderstood, too. It happens when the ovaries create excess hormones. The ovaries of a woman having PCOS produce unusually high levels of hormones called androgens, which result in imbalanced reproductive hormones. This causes irregular menstrual cycles, missed periods and unpredictable ovulation. This condition is the most common reason behind female infertility."

Do You Need Ovarian Cysts to Have PCOS?

Despite the name 'polycystic', one doesn't necessarily need to have cysts on their ovaries to have PCOS. In some cases, small fluid-filled sacs with immature eggs, called follicle cysts, can be visible on the ovaries. This happens due to the lack of ovulation.

How Doctors Diagnose PCOS?

Medical conditions like diabetes can be checked easily with a simple blood sugar test. The biggest challenge when it comes to PCOS is that there is no single definitive test to check for it. There are at least two or three criteria that are looked for to reach a diagnosis. This includes irregular or absent periods, clinical or biochemical signs of high androgen-like excess facial hair or acne, and polycystic ovaries on an ultrasound.

Why PCOS Often Goes Undetected?

Dr Sangeeta explained, "The main reason why so many women remain unaware that they have PCOS is that the symptoms vary so widely. While one patient would be struggling with severe cystic acne and weight gain, there would be another who is only experiencing a period every four months. It might also mislead a patient into thinking they are suffering from some other medical conditions."

Health Risks of Ignoring Irregular Periods

Some people consider it as a relief when they skip their period for a month or two, but the internal biological consequences of this are significant. When one does not menstruate, the lining of their uterus does not shed. The imbalanced secretion of estrogen and progesterone can cause this lining of the uterus to thicken abnormally. If left unchecked, it increases the risk of developing endometrial cancer later in life.

Why Early Awareness and Treatment of PCOS Matters?

The spread of awareness concerning PCOS and the fact that it can be overlooked incredibly easily is in urgent need. We should quit normalising abnormality as a side effect of a busy life even though stress and diet are the problem but a person must also pay attention to the cycle frequency, physical symptoms such as sudden adult acne or the loss of scalp hair or even chin and chest hair growth. In case one suspects anything suspicious, it is recommended to see a specialist. By consulting a doctor, you will be able to cure the PCOS depending on the symptoms.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.