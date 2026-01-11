Painful Groin In Men: 5 Deadly Sexually Transmitted Infections That Can Cause Severe Pain Down There

Groin pain not going away? From severe bacteria infection to rare conditions, here is what this pain means and the right way to treat them.

Groin pain causes: Groin pain, often a dull ache or sharp discomfort that strikes mainly in the inner thigh/lower abdomen - leaving you feeling uneasy. Usually a groin pain stems from muscle strains (pulled groin) in athletes, but in some cases this can also signal some serious health conditions such as hernias, hip problems (arthritis, labral tears), nerve issues, or infections/kidney stones, with symptoms worsening during movement like walking or squatting. As there are several reasons that can lead to such a discomfort and pain down there, in this article, we highlight the top 5 causes of groin pain that often remains unattended.

Groin Pain: Unusual Causes You Should Never Ignore

The groin contains lymph nodes, blood vessels, nerves, and reproductive organs, making it vulnerable to infections that can escalate quickly if left untreated. Here are some infections that can cause acute pain down there:

Fournier's Gangrene

The first infection that can lead to an acute pain in the groin area is Fournier's Gangrene. This condition is marked by a rare but life-threatening bacterial infection that affects the genital and groin region. It spreads rapidly and destroys skin and soft tissue.

Some of the warning and most painful signs of this bacterial infection includes: pain and swelling in the groin, swelling and blackened skin, fever accompanied by chills and most importantly smelly discharge.

Epididymitis

The next in the line is Epididymitis. This condition mainly occurs when bacteria attacks the tube at the back of the testicles that stores sperm. It is often caused by sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia or gonorrhea, or urinary tract infections. The condition is extremely painful and can also lead to discomfort in the groin area - making walking, and other simple activities a challenging task.

Inguinal Lymphadenitis

Another serious infection that can lead to chronic pain down there is when you are suffering from inguinal lymphadenitis. This condition occurs when lymph nodes in the groin gets infected by a foreign bacteria. Some of the common Symptoms that one may develop while dealing with this condition are: Painful, swollen lumps in the groin, redness and warmth over lymph nodes, high fever and fatigue.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, also known as PID, is another severe infection that can lead to groin pain or discomfort. This infection usually attacks the female reproductive organs, and is commonly triggered by untreated UTIs.

PID can cause chronic pain, infertility, and ectopic pregnancy if not treated promptly.

Necrotizing Fasciitis

Often referred to as a "flesh-eating infection," necrotizing fasciitis can affect the groin area when bacteria enter through a small cut or wound. Some of the common discomfort this infection can cause are - pain and swelling in the groin area, itchiness, fever, confusion and weakness.

Taking proper note of this sign is important to keep chronic and life-threatening health conditions at bay. But how to detect the onset of these deadly infections? Scroll down to know.

How To Know If Your Groin Pain Is Not Normal?

Diagnosis involves a doctor examining symptoms like pain with thigh squeezing or coughing, and tests may be needed to pinpoint the cause, from overuse to internal issues like a hernia or UTI.

