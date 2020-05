Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have different range of symptoms which also include showing no symptoms at all. This is one reason that STDs and STIs in many cases go unnoticed.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are passed from one person to another usually through sexual intercourse. Organisms like bacteria, viruses or parasites that cause these diseases pass through blood, semen or vaginal and other body fluids. Some of the common STDs are HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Herpes, HIV and more. In many cases the infections also occur due to non-sexual reasons like from a mother to child during pregnancy/childbirth, or through infected blood or shared needles. STDs not always cause symptoms. This means one may contract STDs from people who seem healthy and may not even know that they are infected.

What are the symptoms?

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have different range of symptoms which also include showing no symptoms at all. This is one reason that STDs and STIs in many cases go unnoticed until there are severe complications which come into light once a person is diagnosed. There are chances that symptoms may appear a few days after exposure, or it may take years before the problem is actually diagnosed, depending on the organism.Here are some signs that indicate STI –

Sores or bumps on the genitals or in the oral or rectal area

Painful or burning urination

Discharge from the penis

Unusual or odd-smelling vaginal discharge

Unusual vaginal bleeding

Pain during sex

Sore, swollen lymph nodes, particularly in the groin but sometimes more widespread

Lower abdominal pain

Fever

Rash over the trunk, hands or feet

What can cause STD?

As mentioned above sexual activity plays an important role in spreading STIs and STDs. However, the infections can also be possibly spread without sexual contact. For example,the hepatitis A, B and C viruses, shigella, and Giardia intestinalis.Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can be caused by microorganisms like bacteria (gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia), parasites (trichomoniasis) and viruses (human papillomavirus, genital herpes, HIV).

What are the risk factors of STD?

There are a number of risk factors which lead to developing STDs. Anyone who is sexually active has little or high degree of exposure to a sexually transmitted disease (STD) or a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Factors that may increase that risk include:

Unprotected sex: An infected partner who isn’t wearing a condom significantly increases the risk of an STI. Since vaginal or anal penetration by an infected partner can transmit the infection, wearing condoms properly is a must.

An infected partner who isn’t wearing a condom significantly increases the risk of an STI. Since vaginal or anal penetration by an infected partner can transmit the infection, wearing condoms properly is a must. Having sex with multiple partners: The more people you have sexual intercourse with, the higher the risk of getting infected. This may happen in both the cases for concurrent partners and monogamous consecutive relationships.

The more people you have sexual intercourse with, the higher the risk of getting infected. This may happen in both the cases for concurrent partners and monogamous consecutive relationships. Having a history of STIs: If you already have a history of one of the STI diseases then it is easier for another type of such infection to take hold on you.

If you already have a history of one of the STI diseases then it is easier for another type of such infection to take hold on you. Injections: Apart from sexual intercourse, sharing needles may spread STIs. In case an infected needle is used for multiple peoplethen there are high chances of developing serious infections, including HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Apart from sexual intercourse, sharing needles may spread STIs. In case an infected needle is used for multiple peoplethen there are high chances of developing serious infections, including HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. From mother to infant: STIs like gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV and syphilis can be easily transmitted from an infected mother to her child during pregnancy or delivery. Since STIs in infants can cause severe problems including death, all the pregnant women should get themselves screened and treated.

How to avoid being infected by STD?

Even though there is a slight risk of STIs when you are sexually involved with someone, there are several measures you can take to reduce the chances of getting infected. Here are some tips on how to avoid sexually transmitted infections –