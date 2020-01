Are you not able of achieve sexual climax? It need only not be because of your partner. Physical or psychological factors can cause orgasm problems in women. Common causes of orgasm problems in women include mood disorders, worrying about sexual performance, health problems, previous traumatic sexual experience, hormonal changes etc. Orgasmic dysfunction may cause unsatisfying orgasms and it take longer than normal to reach climax.

Consulting your doctor will be the best thing to do. Your doctor might conduct a general physical exam to see for any obvious physical or anatomical reason for lack of orgasm. Meanwhile, you can also try these tips to have a better orgasm, rocking sex life.

Think more about sex

Studies have revealed that women who have more erotic thoughts have better orgasm. If you are thinking more about it throughout the act, you are more likely to achieve the climax. You may try it tonight.

Use your hands too

You know your body better than anyone else, including your sexual partner. So, don’t just depend on your man to get the pleasure. Use your hands and play with your body parts for better orgasms. Take your hands to where you want it to be touched and felt. The best part is you are under your control and you know where the sensitive zone lies.

Try yoga

Regular yoga practice can help reduce stress levels in the body by decreasing cortisol levels. Increased stress is known to reduce sexual desire. Also, yoga helps increase flexibility, and that give you the ability to try out new positions. Particularly, Kundalini Yoga is kwon for improving your sex life. The Kundalini region is the area between the vagina and clitoris in females and between the anus and testicles in males. Kundalini Yoga helps channel energies in your body, including sexual energy.

Take time to know each other

Before you let him reach down there, spend some time to build an emotional connection. Try to understand what he wants, and he should also know what you want. Lock your eyes, cuddle, touch, fondle… do anything to build up the excitement.