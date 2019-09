A normal orgasm lasts for about 20-30 seconds and the period after the orgasm is called the refractory period.© Shutterstock

Orgasms are way of showing sexual excitement by contracting your pelvic muscles. They are involuntary actions and during an orgasm the body releases a high amount of neurohormones like oxytocin, prolactin and endorphins. These are happy hormones related to sexual stimulation. They are usually stimulated by physical contact. Including sexual stimulation, change in heart rate, change in respiration rate and change in blood pressure is also common. A normal orgasm lasts for about 20-30 seconds and the period after the orgasm is called the refractory period. This period is for moderating the happy hormones in the body. Here we talk about the lesser known facts about orgasms.

Reduces stress

As the happy hormones such as oxytocin, prolactin, vasopressin, norepinephrine, and serotonin are released, the body becomes calm and the stress levels come down. This helps in bring out the blood pressure. The effect is only for some time and will disappear.

Improves sleep

Happy hormones help in improving sleep. It calms the body and mind. Therefore, it is often seen that people sleep better after an orgasm.

Reduces the risk of heart attack

Frequent ejaculation leads to elevation in heart rate and increases the heart’s demand for oxygen. This strengthens the heart and reduces the risk of a heart attack. During orgasm, the body releases a steroid in the blood stream called dehydroepiandrosterone, which according to New England Research Institute in Massachusetts helps reduce the risk of heart attack.

Reduces the risk of prostate cancer

Frequent ejaculation also helps in reducing the risk of prostate cancer. A study from the Boston University of Public Health found that ejaculating 21 or more times per month leads to a drop in the risk of prostate cancer by 19 per cent as compared to those who ejaculated only four and seven times in one month.

Improves threshold for pain

Orgasms are all about the brain and its understanding of pain. So, if you have an orgasm at least 4-5 times a week, your mind will start to change its understanding of pain. This will increase your threshold for pain.

Improves immunity

Increase in the body’s levels of immunoglobulin during sex will improve your immunity. According to researchers at the University of Munster, Germany, having orgasms while you are suffering from migraine and cluster headaches gives you relief from pain.

Makes skin glow

During orgasm blood flow increases causing the blood vessels to dilate. This makes it easy to carry essential nutrients to the skin and improve skin complexion. Orgasms trigger the DEA hormone, which when released in the bloodstream gives a glow to the skin.