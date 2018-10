With our eight to 12 hour-long professional lives, it is almost impossible to keep romance intact. There you are holding on the right cord. Office romance is probably the perfect move to spice up your romance life while doing your job straight. Now that’s where the warning bell rings. If you are a multi-tasker, office romance can be a good option. But in case you mess up, both your love and job life will go for a toss. While there have been major split-ups in office romance, some amazing relationships do brew up in the canteen corner or during your short breaks. Here’s a list of how you can manage office romance tactfully and what you need to do and you don’t.

Look before you leap: You got to be very careful in reading the right signs. At the end of the day it is your work place, and no one can be friends at office, remember? Hence, take a step ahead only if you are completely certain that the feeling is mutual. Otherwise, it will mess up both your heart and brain.

Your job comes first: You have surely put all your commitment to grab the job. Now when it is yours, do not compromise with your career. Always put your job above everything, even if your crush is too hot to handle. If your HR rules say a no to dating colleagues, please do not.

Be honest, always: Don’t play around with each other’s feelings. In case a colleague develops some feeling for you and you do not do the same for him/her, do clarify that on face. Both of your feelings should be on the same page. You are no more teens. Office romance demands. a great deal of maturity and honesty.

Communication should be your support: Do communicate with each other and decide on how much to reveal to other colleagues and to whom or how you are going to manage week offs and holidays together. That could be the backbone of a promising relationship.

Flirt appropriately: Flirting at work needs to be tactful and you need to use your mind for the same. However, please do avoid flirting over emails or during group discussions or meets.

Do not enter or exit office together: In case you are planning to keep your romance low key at office, avoid coming to office and leaving office together. You never know who’s watching you over.

If you are serious, do reveal it to some: If you are being serious with your relationship, others too need to take it seriously. Hence, start with your core group of colleagues and let them know about your love story. Be calm and composed and do not cross the ethical or professional line. If you are smart, you never know your colleagues might cut your anniversary cake at workplace.