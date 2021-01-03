Are you overweight? Studies have shown that obesity can lead to sexual problems. Here is what you can do to improve sex life.

Obesity is one of the major health concerns across the world. Being overweight or obese is not good for your health, but did you know it can affect your sex life as well? As it turns out, obesity can increase the risk of erectile dysfunction in men and sexual dysfunction in women. Also Read - High blood pressure may lead to sexual dysfunction in women; Know how to deal with it

How Obesity Affects Sex Life?

Over the years, several studies have found that being overweight can have a negative impact on your sex life. Here is how obesity affects your sexual life. Also Read - Erectile Dysfunction: Try these yoga asanas to fight the condition

It Leads To Erectile Dysfunction

According to a study published in the Medical Journal of Australia, men with a BMI of over 28.7 are more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction (ED) than with a normal BMI. ED is a common problem in overweight men and brings down the levels of testosterone in them. Being overweight can be bad for your sex life, so what are you waiting for – get rid of the extra kilos ASAP. Also Read - Wear masks, coronavirus may cause 'long-term erectile dysfunction in men'

Your Hormones Fluctuate

For the unversed, your sex life has a lot to do with the ebb and flow of your hormones. Obesity has a greater association with the chemical called ‘Sex Hormone Binding Globulin,’ which can affect testosterone levels. This might kill your sex drive. You might want to lose the extra kilos if you wish to get your sex life back on track.

Reduced Sexual Desire

Loss of libido is a common problem among obese people. Studies have suggested that people who are overweight find it difficult to desire sex. The major reason behind it is the restricted movements due to obesity.

Leads To Female Sexual Dysfunction

Obesity can lead to changes associated with the sexual response cycle in women, including disorders of sexual desire, arousal, orgasm and pain. This happens because too much weight restricts blood flow in genitals and makes it difficult for women to achieve an orgasm.

How To Lose Weight To Improve Sex Life?

If you didn’t take weight loss seriously, this article has given you all the more reason to get rid of the extra kilos. Here’s how you can do it.