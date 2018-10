We all know that having healthy sex daily can reduce the risk of heart attacks. In fact, having a healthy sex life can have a number of health benefits for the partners, both mentally and physically. But there are people who are unable to have sex every day due to certain problems such as low sex drive, lack of time, side-effects of certain medications, stress, etc. However, if an adult cannot have sex daily then it can affect his or her mental state in a negative way in the long run. Thus, here we are going to provide certain diet tips which can help improve sex drive.

Balanced diet

if you want to maintain good health and longevity by preventing diseases, maintaining a balanced diet is very important. Similarly, even when it comes to sex, a healthy and nutritious diet is important to improve the sex drive. Eating healthy foods can balance the hormones in the body. Hormonal health is crucial when it comes to sex drive. So, a balanced diet can improve your sex drive and can keep your sexual hormones healthy.

Endorphin-boosting foods

When a person is sad or depressed, stressed out the urge to have sex decreases. So, one must have foods like dried fruits, legumes, fortified grains, etc to increase the production of the endorphins hormones in the body, which can improve sex drive and can make you stress-free.

Vitamin E

This nutrient can help boost sex drive and can even treat conditions like erectile dysfunction. Vitamin E comes with many other health benefits. It is known to supply the flow of healthy blood to the pelvic area and the genitals, thus enable one to have better sexual performance. Various vitamin E rich foods are dairy products, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, vegetables, fish, etc.