Sexual health is a topic that many people are hesitant to discuss. But most of the sexual health issues are treatable. So, if you have a sexual health problem, share with your doctor.

Many physical and phycological conditions can cause sexual dysfunction in men.

As a physical factor, alcoholism and drug abuse may be blamed for sexual dysfunction in men. Medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, neurological disorders, hormonal imbalances, chronic diseases such as kidney or liver failure, can cause problems with sexual function.

Certain medications, like antidepressant drugs, can also affect sexual desire and function.

Psychological causes include work-related stress and anxiety, marital or relationship problems, depression, the effects of a past sexual trauma, etc. The most common sexual problems in men are ejaculation disorders, erectile dysfunction, and inhibited sexual desire.

When we talk about sexual problems in women, they mostly relate to the stages of the sexual response cycle. Common sexual problems in women include lack of sexual desire, difficulties becoming sexually aroused or achieving orgasm, and pain during intercourse.

Let’s discuss some of these sexual problems in men and women in more detail.

Ejaculation Disorders

Premature ejaculation, retarded ejaculation, and retrograde ejaculation are some of the types of ejaculation disorders in men.

Premature ejaculation refers to ejaculation that occurs before or soon after penetration. It is the most common form of sexual dysfunction in men. This is often caused by nervousness over how well he will perform during sex.

But certain drugs, like antidepressants, may affect ejaculation too.

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction, also known as impotence, is the inability to attain and/or maintain an erection for sexual intercourse.

This sexual problem may be caused by diseases affecting blood flow, such as atherosclerosis and nerve disorders. The issue may also result from injury to the penis.

Psychological factors, such as stress, depression, and performance anxiety, may also be responsible for this sexual dysfunction.

Inhibited Sexual Desire

Also knows as loss of libido, inhibited desire makes men less interested in sexual activity.

This problem can result from low levels of the hormone testosterone. Others causes include psychological problems, such as anxiety and depression; medical illnesses, such as diabetes and high blood pressure; certain medications, including some antidepressants; and relationship difficulties.

Lack of sexual desire in women

Lack of desire for sex is more common in women. It is temporary in some people but may continue to persist in others. Relationship problems and emotional problems can affect a woman’s sexual function.

Not becoming sexually aroused or achieving orgasm

Lack of desire may be a reason for your inability to become sexually aroused. But some women may feel sexual desire but cannot become aroused.

There may also be cases where a woman feels the desire and becomes aroused too, but orgasm is delayed or not occur at all (anorgasmia). Because you don’t not have an orgasm, you may lose interest in sex.

Many physical or medical conditions can also decrease her satisfaction with her sex life.

Pain during intercourse

Pain during intercourse (dyspareunia) can also cause a woman to lose interest in sex.

Gynecologic problems like vaginal dryness, vaginitis (inflammation and irritation of vaginal tissues), pelvic inflammatory disease, nerve damage after surgery, ovarian cyst, sexually transmitted diseases, can cause pain in intercourse and thus decrease satisfaction.