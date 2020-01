Wet dream, also known as sex dream or sleep orgasm, is a spontaneous orgasm during sleep. It may cause ejaculation (or cumming) for a male, or vaginal wetness or an orgasm (or both) for a female. The medical term for this condition is nocturnal emission. While wet dreams are most common during adolescence and early young adult years, they may occur any time after puberty. Wet dreams are normal parts of puberty and sexual development. There could be two possible reasons for it – higher levels of sex hormones or increased blood flow to the sexual organs during sleep.

However, there are many myths surrounding this normal, healthy occurrence, which can cause anxiety in people who are unaware of the actual cause of the condition. Here are some of the facts and myths about wet dreams:

Myth: Wet dream will reduce a man’s sperm count

Fact: It is during wet dreams that the testicles remove older sperm and aid in the formation of new, healthy sperm.

Myth: Only men have wet dreams

Fact: Women can also have wet dreams. In women, wet dream may result in orgasm and vaginal secretions from arousal. However, men experience more frequent wet dreams than women. This is because men naturally produce several erections a night.

Myth: Wet dreams can reduce a person’s immunity

Fact: Having wet dreams do not cause a person to have lower immunity. In fact, wet dreams can help reduce excess sperm in the testicles, which is good for male’s reproductive system.

Myth: Nocturnal emissions happen only during puberty

Fact: Wet dreams are most common during adolescence and early young adult years, but they may happen any time after puberty. It is due to hormonal changes that wet dreams occur more often in puberty.

Myth: Wet dreams are a result of an underlying illness

Fact: Wet dreams are a normal healthy occurrence and a sign of healthy sexual functioning. It is actually helping release older sperm during sleep.

Myth: Masturbation can prevent wet dreams

Fact: Masturbation may help reduce the number of occurrences of wet dreams, but it cannot prevent a person from experience them.