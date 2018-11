Breakups are painful and it can wreak your mental, emotional and physical well-being. You will feel anxious and depressed. Your breakup will haunt you and make your life miserable. You will experience a lot of emotions at the same time if you are newly single. You will be emotionally vulnerable. But, you shouldn’t give up and lose hope here. You should try your best to make yourself happy and improve your mood. You will have to be patient and give yourself some time to tackle your emotions and fear. You should do things which you like and make you happy. Here are some strategies to stay strong and positive.

You should cleanse your space

There might be a lot of things which may remind you of your EX. So, spare some time and clean that space. Get rid of those things which remind you about your ex. If those things are in front of you all the time then you will never be able to get over your ex. So, you will have to take some efforts to help yourself. See to it that you are at peace. Don’t waste your time holding a grudge. Engage yourself in work.

It is OKAY to grieve

You should give yourself some time to deal with your feelings. There is no harm in grieving. And once you are over it then you should be able to handle yourself and move on. You will take time to get over but you should not give up. You will feel sad and you may also feel an immense pain. But, you should try and take up activities of your choice. You can enrol yourself in sports or work out. If your feelings are bottled up then you will find it difficult to get over it. Just ensure you are fine.

You should reconnect with yourself

You should try and spend some ME time. Pamper yourself and make yourself happy. Do things which you couldn’t do earlier. Go for a vacation and spend some quality time with yourself. Get to know yourself better. Retrospect about what has gone wrong and what can you to do become a better person. Learn from it as it will help you to grow as a person. You should find different ways to stay happy.

You should spend some time with your friends

You will always have your best buddies by your side to listen to you. To help you to tackle your problems. Open up to them, go for a walk with them and discuss with them about the things which are bothering you.