There are many misconceptions and myths regarding premature ejaculation. Both the medical community as well as the general population are guilty of propagating these misconceptions. Two papers in Sexual Medicine and the Journal of Sexual Medicine provide some much-needed answers that could lead to improved diagnosis and treatment for affected men. This condition can cause personal and interpersonal distress to a man and his partner. It is a recognised health condition, but the clinical definition of this condition is vague, ambiguous and lacking in objective and quantitative criteria. This makes it difficult for investigators to conduct clinical trials on experimental