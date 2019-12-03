Premature ejaculation happens when you ejaculate too fast. You have no control over the time of ejaculation. © Shutterstock

There are many misconceptions and myths regarding premature ejaculation. Both the medical community as well as the general population are guilty of propagating these misconceptions. Two papers in Sexual Medicine and the Journal of Sexual Medicine provide some much-needed answers that could lead to improved diagnosis and treatment for affected men.

This condition can cause personal and interpersonal distress to a man and his partner. It is a recognised health condition, but the clinical definition of this condition is vague, ambiguous and lacking in objective and quantitative criteria. This makes it difficult for investigators to conduct clinical trials on experimental drugs and for doctors to effectively identify and treat affected patients. In 2008, the International Society for Sexual Medicine issued a definition of lifelong premature ejaculation. But, so far, there is no definition for acquired premature ejaculation.

For men, this condition can be really distressing. It can also affect the relationship between a husband and wife. Besides going in for medical treatment, you can also manage this problem on your own with exercises, massages and dietary adjustments. A positive mental state can also go a long way in helping you to avoid this unwanted condition.

Premature ejaculation happens when you ejaculate too fast. You have no control over the time of ejaculation. If you have this condition, seek help immediately. It is a treatable condition provided you go to a healthcare professional. You may also try out a few natural methods yourself.

MANAGING PREMATURE EJACULATION

With proper guidance, you can easily manage this condition yourself. Let us take a look at how you can deal with it effectively.

Exercise

Regular physical exercise is one of the best methods to prevent premature ejaculation. This can enhance physical fitness to prevent premature ejaculation. You can decide your own pace. Try jogging, swimming, rock climbing, ball sports, gymnastics and running are all very good choices. If your physique is not particularly good, you can try yoga. This is effective in regulating premature ejaculation.

Diet

Try diet regulation. Why take medicines when you can get the same benefits from food sources? You can eat some aphrodisiac food to regulate premature ejaculation. Mutton, eggs, black bean, animal viscera, etc. can help regulate your condition.

Massage

You can hold your penis with your hand and massage it. Massaging the penis will stimulate the nerves and regulate their response to sexual signals. It can stimulate the nerves and blood vessels of the penis. It increases blood circulation and help the penis to get erect.

Psychological adjustment

Premature ejaculation is usually caused by psychological reasons like mental stress and anxiety. Try to maintain a stable mental state, eliminate negative thoughts, be optimistic, and don’t take on any kind of stress. This will help you avoid premature ejaculation.