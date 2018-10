A vaginal infection caused by an overgrowth of bacteria is termed as Bacterial vaginosis. Do you know that usually, the vagina harbours many ‘good’ bacteria and some ‘bad’ bacteria? Yes, you have heard it right! And a disruption in this balance can increase the number of ‘bad’ bacteria, leading to bacterial vaginosis. You may suffer from bacterial vaginosis if you smoke, because of douching and is accompanied by a smelly vaginal discharge after you have an intercourse or yellow colour vaginal discharge. But, apart from medications, you should also opt for these natural hacks to get rid of bacterial vaginosis.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar: It possesses antibacterial and antiviral properties and can fight the bacteria which cause bacterial vaginosis. The vinegar protects you from other microbial infections as well. You should add some apple cider vinegar to your bath water and soak in the bath for some time. You will feel good!

It possesses antibacterial and antiviral properties and can fight the bacteria which cause bacterial vaginosis. The vinegar protects you from other microbial infections as well. You should add some apple cider vinegar to your bath water and soak in the bath for some time. You will feel good! You can opt for coconut oil: It has antibacterial properties and can help you to combat bad bacteria and can help you to restore the bacterial balance of your vagina. You should freeze the coconut oil and then you can apply that semi-solid oil down there. but, don’t go overboard be careful.

It has antibacterial properties and can help you to combat bad bacteria and can help you to restore the bacterial balance of your vagina. You should freeze the coconut oil and then you can apply that semi-solid oil down there. but, don’t go overboard be careful. You can opt for yoghurt: It is a natural source of probiotics and can help you to restore the good bacteria in your vagina. You should incorporate yoghurt in your daily diet and see the magic!

It is a natural source of probiotics and can help you to restore the good bacteria in your vagina. You should incorporate yoghurt in your daily diet and see the magic! You can opt for fenugreek seeds: It is antibacterial in nature and can help you to fight bad bacteria down there. Moreover, it is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to reduce your inflammation. So, just soak few fenugreek seeds in water and after some time strain the water and drink it.

It is antibacterial in nature and can help you to fight bad bacteria down there. Moreover, it is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to reduce your inflammation. So, just soak few fenugreek seeds in water and after some time strain the water and drink it. You can opt for turmeric: It contains curcumin which has therapeutic properties like it is antimicrobial in nature and can help you to deal with bacterial vaginosis. Add some turmeric to your milk and drink it.

It contains curcumin which has therapeutic properties like it is antimicrobial in nature and can help you to deal with bacterial vaginosis. Add some turmeric to your milk and drink it. You can opt for cold compress: Applying an ice pack on your vagina can help you to get rid of inflammation and itchiness. You can also take few ice cubes and keep them in a clean cloth and place the cloth on your vagina.

Applying an ice pack on your vagina can help you to get rid of inflammation and itchiness. You can also take few ice cubes and keep them in a clean cloth and place the cloth on your vagina. You can opt for foods rich in vitamin C: They can help you to enhance your immunity and can prevent vaginal irritation. You should include citrus fruits and green, leafy vegetables in your daily diet.