Women who have sex more often are less likely to have an early menopause, according to a new study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science. The researchers found that women who reported having sexual activity weekly were 28 per cent less likely to have experienced menopause than those who had sex less than once a month.

While the study didn’t look at the reason for the link, the researchers said that the physical cues of sex may signal to the body that there is a possibility of getting pregnant. But for women who aren’t having sex frequently in midlife, an earlier menopause may make more biological sense, the study said.

“The findings of our study suggest that if a woman is not having sex, and there is no chance of pregnancy, then the body ‘chooses’ not to invest in ovulation, as it would be pointless,” said study researcher Megan Arnot from University College London in the US.

“There may be a biological energetic trade-off between investing energy into ovulation and investing elsewhere, such as keeping active by looking after grandchildren,” Arnot added.

This means if you don’t want menopause to hit you early, you need to have sex more frequently. Why not do it tonight? If your man isn’t in the mood, do things to arouse him. You can try these tricks to turn him on.

Give him a back-rub with warm oil

A hot oil massage can definitely get him back in his mood. No guy who say no to this cosy relaxation. A soft romantic music in the background may do the rest to excite your man, as you run your hands all through his body.

Wear his favourite fragrance

You can seduce him by wearing one of his favourite perfumes. When the fragrance reaches his nostrils, you man will come to know of your fanciful desire, and he will gradually get into the steamy mood.

Play Peek-a-Boo

Wear lacy underwear and give him a sneak peek and then cover up again. This will drive him to come closer to you because your man will love nothing more than to watch you naked.

Talk about your first sex together

A casual conversation with him about the first time when you both had sex, may help spice up things. As you continue to describe your intimate moments with your body language, he will become restless with the previous thoughts and may felt the urge to do it all over you once again.