The first few years in love are always so great, be it sex life or emotional attachment. However, with growing years, although we try to keep on the emotions intact in your relationship, we fail to stick to having an amazing sex life due to end number of reasons. Growing responsibilities, work pressure, mismatched working hours, children and many more can be blamed. However, there’s seriously no point in complaining about everyday life stuffs which we cannot avoid. That does not mean we give on our sexual pleasure. In case you have stopped having sex as much as you did in your initial years or you look forward to, here are ways by which you can start again.

Understand your partner too is sex deprived: It is not just you, but your partner as well who is going through the same experience. Face yourself about the ways you deny it to your partner. Take that extra effort to make out some time out of your hectic schedule. Ask for a quickie and accept that your partner may want to do it out of love and not just craving.

Become a great seducer: This may be extremely intriguing. Learning how to seduce your former high school sweetheart turned 50-year-old wife may require some more effort and wit. Drop your adolescent style of asking and put it across her face that you want her.

Touch, grab, roll on top of him or her: Be daring and do it with as much passion as you had in your youth. Master the techniques and inspire your desire with them.

Appreciate your partner in bed: You got to keep the criticism and instead praise for whatever way your partner wants to be intimate with you. Discouragement may actually push your partner away as he or she may fear of not being able to perform as he or she used to earlier. Little appreciation in bed can create magic. What are you waiting for? Start it tonight.