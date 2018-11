Let us admit, we don’t fret about sex during periods anymore. We do it and most times couples who are game for it do it like a pro. There isn’t anything to be grossed about if your partner is ready for some action despite her periods. Of course, period sex calls for a lot of care and aftercare (don’t forget the cleaning part). So if you have agreed to have sex during periods there are few things you should keep in mind: the comfort of your partner and minimal mess. You surely will be using a towel over the bed sheet to avoid blood stains on them. But what we also suggest is it is better if you don’t get too adventurous during this time. Read to know if it is okay to have sex during periods.

Not all sex positions will be favourable right now. Better go with the conventional missionary position. Even if you want to get adventurous control your desires. One thing that you should keep in mind is to avoid the doggy style during periods. The position in which you have to make your girl be on all fours and her torso should be parallel to the ground. The position itself might have given you the idea how messy things can be. Man, she is on her periods and you really don’t want to keep her abdomen and rear positioned like that working against gravity. It would be difficult for her to control the flow, unlike the way she can while lying on her back.

It can make the floor or the bed too messy with blood flowing down her legs. Also, keep in mind that if she is having even mild period cramps this position can make things worse for her, so try and avoid it. Moreover, sex during periods is done for comfort and cosiness. It shouldn’t be a burden to the girl. The fact that she trusts you in making her feel comfortable by agreeing to have sex during periods is a big thing. Have sex to soothe her aches. The missionary at this time works best. One plus point of missionary position during periods is that you don’t have to work hard on her to make her wet down there.

