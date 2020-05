Work-from-home (WFH) during lockdown seems to be making a lot of people super stressed as well as super horny. According to a study conducted by an Australian online retailer Yellow Octopus, many employees who are working from their homes are masturbating or sexting during this time of self-isolation. The survey was conducted to assessed employees’ WFH behaviours. It included 1,000 people from USA, Australia, UK and Canada. Out of these participants, it was found that 35 per cent of men and 17% of women have been masturbating during work hours and barely a quarter of them felt guilty about it. These 31.3% people were mostly from the younger lot ageing between 18-24 years old. And about 21% of them were 45-64 years old whereas 8.3% were aged between 65-74 years. Of the total participants, 33.9% men and 11.3%women were also more likely to watch porn while working. Also Read - 5 healthy tips for solo play

Masturbating can boost employee productivity

Interestingly, the study revealed that masturbating during working hours can actually boost employee productivity. Masturbation has many physical and mental health benefits. The act of touching your own genitals for sexual stimulation is known to help release tension, enhance mood, and boost concentration. Take a look at other health benefits of masturbation: Also Read - This is why you should masturbate all the more

Good for your heart

Masturbation is similar to exercise and gets your blood pumping which is good for heart health and may contribute to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and weight gain. However, this doesn’t mean that masturbating is equivalent to running and you shouldn’t think of it as a replacement for exercise. Also Read - How porn ruins women's intimate experiences with men

Improves sleep

If you sometimes have trouble sleeping, masturbating may work wonders. Yes, many people admitted to have slept better after orgasm. This happens because after you masturbate, feel-good hormones like endorphins and oxytocin get released in your body that can help you sleep more deeply.

Reduces the risk of prostate cancer

Men who masturbate have a reduced risk of prostate cancer as they flush out toxins through ejaculation. According to a study by Harvard Health Professionals, men who ejaculated 21 times or more in a month experienced a 33% lower prostate cancer risk as compared to men who ejaculated four to seven times a month.

Strengthens your pelvic floor

Masturbation is great way of strengthening your pelvic floor. This is because the contractions that occur with orgasm can make your pelvic floor muscles stronger which helps with your urinary issues like incontinence and erectile function.

Lowers the risk of vaginal infection

For those who believe masturbation is just good for men, it can also benefit women too. Masturbating can reduce the chances of infections in vagina. Yes, the tenting of the cervix that takes place during orgasm is said to reduce the chances of cervical infections and UTIs in women.

It increases your immunity

Orgasm results in a slight increase in the production of hormone called cortisol, which stimulates your immune function. This way masturbation may help boost your immunity and can ward off the occasional cold or fever. But, even if you masturbate regularly, you’ll still need to take care of your immune-strengthening activities regularly.