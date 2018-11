Men get an erection in response to stimuli such as – touch, sight, smell or when other senses are at the peak of excitement, usually just before having an intercourse. During an erection, there is maximum blood flow in the penis that helps a man to attain an erection and maintain it to achieve sexual satisfaction while having intercourse. Here are eight facts about the penis and erection men should know.

However, there are a lot of things that happen in the body before an erection is achieved. To know how it happens, know what the penis comprises of: The longest part of the penis is called the shaft and the head of the penis that is at the end of the shaft is called glans. The opening at the tip of the head from where urine and semen are expelled is called meatus. Inside the penis, there are two columns of tissues called corpus cavernosum that run on the sides along the length of the penis and houses a network of blood vessels and nerves. Corpus spongiosum is another sponge like tissue column with a maze of blood vessels and nerves that runs along the front part of the penis ending at the glans, covering the urethra, which runs through it. Here are 10 tips to help you last longer in bed.

There are two main arteries in the corpus cavernosum along with a network of veins. The arteries pump blood to the organ and veins take the blood out of it. The brain sends signals through a network of nerves which helps the penis to get an erection in response to a stimulus.

A stimulus could be either a physical or a mental trigger. So, when a man gets aroused following stimulation, the brain sends signals that make the arteries in the penis open fully. There is more blood entering the arteries and corpus cavernosum. The blood enters at a faster rate than it can exit through the veins. The veins then are compressed and pressure is build-up in the corpus cavernosum. This expands the penis and helps it to maintain and hold an erection. When a man reaches climax, the brain stops to send signals and the inflow of blood to the arteries stop, the veins open and the penis goes back to its flaccid state.

In case, if there is no erection even after a man is aroused or gets an urge to have intercourse the problems could be either physiological or psychological for which it is better to seek medical attention.

Image source: Shutterstock