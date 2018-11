Erectile dysfunction simply means the inability to have an erection despite having sexual urges. For a man, erection is a result of either physical or mental stimulation that helps him to have sex, precisely enter into the woman’s vagina during intercourse. However, when a man suffers from erectile dysfunction or ED, he fails to attain and maintain an erection. This could cause anxiety, affect the relationship and often make man frustrated. Here are some myths and facts about ED.

In general, when a man is aroused the brain sends signals through a network of nerves to the penis to open its blood vessels to its full capacity. The penis comprises of two columns of tissues called corpus cavernosum which runs along the length of the organ and carries two main arteries. Another column of tissue called corpus spongiosum is placed below the corpus cavernosum and runs along the front part of the penis and has a maze of blood vessels and nerves. The urethra that opens at the tip of the penis runs through corpus spongiosum which expels urine and semen after ejaculation.

Once the brain sends the signals the arteries in the corpus cavernosum opens up and blood flows through the arteries at a faster pace. This compresses the veins and creates pressure on the corpus cavernosum which expands the penis and helps it to attain and maintain an erection. But if this process is disturbed then the penis fails to get an erection. Here are 10 health conditions that can lead to erectile dysfunction.

While the failure of erection can be attributed to various reasons like stress, performance anxiety, being under the influence of alcohol and smoking, if it happens too often it could be a sign of erectile dysfunction. It usually affects men in their 40s and beyond. The most common causes of ED are:

Inadequate blood flow to the penis: This is the most common cause of ED and it can also affect men below 40 years of age. High blood pressure, cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases can make the arteries constricted (even in the penis) which affect blood flow and a man eventually fail to get an erection. Did you know that controlling blood pressure can help fight ED?

Brain fails to give signals: If a man is suffering from conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease this can make it difficult for the brain to send the right signals to the reproductive organs to attain an erection despite sexual urges.

Damaged erectile tissue: If a man has undergone radiation or other surgeries which might have damaged the tissues in the penis, it can also affect erection.

Getting treated

The good news is there are enough treatment options available to treat ED. Medications or at times some lifestyle changes can help to reverse the condition and enjoy a smooth sex life.

Image source: Youtube/ErosNow