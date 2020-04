Men who suffer from sexual symptoms, particularly erectile dysfunction, are at higher risk of death, according to a new study. The risk exists regardless of their testosterone levels, claim researchers.

As vascular disease can affect erectile function, sexual symptoms can be an early sign for increased cardiovascular risk and mortality, said the researchers.

Previous studies have linked low testosterone levels to a higher risk of death in middle-aged and older men. But the new study found that men with sexual symptoms have higher risk of death, even if they have normal total testosterone levels. Sexual symptoms include erectile dysfunction, poor morning erections and low libido.

Men with these three sexual symptoms had almost 1.8 times higher risk of death compared to men without symptoms. In men with just erectile dysfunction, the risk of dying was 1.4 times higher compared to men without erectile dysfunction.

The study also found that men with low total testosterone levels and sexual symptoms are at higher risk of death compared with men with normal testosterone levels and no sexual symptoms.

Factors responsible for erectile dysfunction

One study published in the journal Nutrients revealed that erectile and sexual dysfunction affects two per cent of men under the age of 40 years. It is 50 per cent for men between 40 to 70 years. For those above 80, it is more than 85 per cent.

Erectile dysfunction may be caused by various factors. It can be due to an underlying health problem or lifestyle factors. If is related to other health issue, you should see a doctor. But if it is lifestyle related, you can take measures to control and even reverse the condition. Here are some lifestyle risk factors associated with sexual and erectile dysfunction.

Smoking

Men who smoke are more likely to suffer erectile dysfunction than non-smokers. Smoking affects blood circulation in the body, including the genital area. This makes it difficult to get and keep an erection. So, if you smoke, stop right now.

Excessive alcohol consumption

Alcohol is one of the most common causes of erectile dysfunction. Excessive drinking can lower testosterone levels and affect sperm quality and quantity. It can even cause permanent nerve damage and lead to impotence.

Lack of physical exercise

Exercise promotes blood circulation. On the other hand, a lack of it can reduce blood flow to the penis and prevent you from getting an erection. In addition, regular exercise can increase testosterone levels and boost confidence.

Stress

If you are stressed out, it can prevent you from getting an erection during sexual activity. To reduce your stress, you can meditate, go for a walk, or spend quality time with your partner.

Unhealthy diet

A poor diet can cause diabetes and heart diseases, which are all known risk factors for erectile dysfunction. To boost your performance at night, add watermelon, oysters, coffee and dark chocolate to your diet. One study suggests eating a few nuts a day can also dramatically improve impotency problems.