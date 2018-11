Do you know that men and women have a healthy level of Candida yeast which is there in the body? Along with women, it can affect men too. A yeast infection of the penis can be termed as candidal (or candida) balanitis and can rob your peace and lower your productivity. You will find it tough to do your real-world activities. Moreover, it can also develop in the genitals, mouth and throat. Yes, you have heard us right here!

If you are suffering for a male yeast infection, you may exhibit symptoms like burning sensation while urinating, you will feel distressed while having an intercourse. There will be a foul smell down there. Your penis will tend to itch, you may experience pain and inflammation around the skin, your penis can become red, and you may also see a white thick substance which may collect in your skin folds. Thus, you may end up developing balanitis. You may suffer form balanitis due to diabetes, being overweight, marinating a poor hygiene and many more factors.

Causes of male yeast infection

You will be shocked to know that few foods, like breads, and some dairy products, can cause higher levels of yeast growth which in turn can put you at the risk of yeast infection. But, sexual contact can be the prime reason for men suffering from yeast infections. The yeast infection is not a sexually transmitted infection and can be transferred from one person to the other. But, you don’t have to fret anymore as you can deal with it with these natural hacks.

Opt for garlic

The super garlic has antifungal and antibacterial uses. According to a study, garlic can help you to manage your yeast infection. So, incorporate it into your daily diet today!

Opt for tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has healing properties and can help you to deal with inflammation. According to studies, tea tree oil is antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral in nature and can help you to eliminate your yeast infection. You can dilute tea tree oil with water or olive oil and apply it around your penis. You should see to it that you don’t overdo it. If you experience any discomfort then discontinue its application.

Say no to chemical-based products

You should avoid using chemical-based soaps and so on if you are suffering from a yeast infection. Don’t self-medicate and use any over-the-counter products. You should take your expert’s help before doing so.

Maintain a proper hygiene

You should see that you keep the area clean down there. Use skin friendly fabrics down there to help your skin breathe.