Male menopause: Everything you need to know about this condition

Have you heard of male menopause? Some people use the term to refer to hormonal changes that every man goes through as they age. But is that it? What is male menopause actually? According to the experts, men experience certain symptoms as they get older due to the low production of the male hormone called “testosterone”. This particular condition is known as male menopause or Andropause. Also Read - Can diet help treat erectile dysfunction?

Speaking to media, Dr. Chandrika Kulkarni, Consultant Obstetrician Gynecologist and fertility specialist said, “It affects up to 30 per cent of men in their 50s and becomes more prevalent with age”. Also Read - Vaginal atrophy may affect your sex life: Know the symptoms, causes and ways to deal with it naturally

How Male Menopause Is Different From Female Menopause

Unlike menopause in women, when hormone production stops completely, testosterone decline in men is a slower process. The testes, unlike the ovaries, do not run out of the substance it needs to make testosterone. However, subtle changes in the function of the testes may occur as early as age 45 to 50 and more dramatically after the age of 70 in some men. Also Read - Sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea surge in older sexually active women

Male menopause differs from female menopause in several ways. Not all men experience andropause and also it doesn’t involve a complete shutdown of the reproductive organs. Sexual complications may arise as a result of lowered hormone levels. Male menopause can cause physical, sexual, and psychological problems.

According to the health experts, these symptoms typically worsen as one gets older.

Warning Symptoms Of Male Menopause

Now, you must be wondering what are these symptoms. Let’s find out.

Low Libido: One of the most common symptoms of male menopause is associated with hypogonadism (low level of hormones) is a low libido.

Erectile Dysfunction: Erectile dysfunction can be due to many reasons but one of the most common ones is Andropause.

Decreased Muscle Mass And Strength: Sudden decrease in muscle mass and strength in men is linked to an increased risk of menopause.

Some of the other major warnings to look out for can include: increased body fat decreased bone mineral density and osteoporosis, and decreased vitality and depressed mood.

“Osteoporosis is twice more common in hypogonadal (low level of hormones) men as compared to eugonadal (normal level of hormones) men (6 vs 2.8 per cent),” health expert quoted as saying.

How Is Male Menopause Diagnosed And What Is Its Treatment?

Speaking to IANS Dr. Kulkarni said, “It is recommended to test older men for low testosterone levels only if they have signs or symptoms. If an initial test shows low testosterone, the test should be repeated to confirm the results”.

What else can you do? Other than treatments, one should also consider adopting a healthier lifestyle. Such as:

Healthy Diet

Include green leafy vegetables in your diet to fight this health condition. Also, refrain from consuming too many junk foods as this may cause obesity and thus lead to menopause.

Regular Exercise

Whether you are at risk of male menopause or any other chronic health condition, exercise is always the key. Exercises regularly can keep you fit and take care of your immunity to fight off diseases and major health conditions.

Adequate Sleep

Make sure to give your body proper rest and 8 hours of sound sleep to fight off reproductive health issues.

Reducing Stress Levels

Stress can have several negative impacts on your body and one of these can be male menopause or Andropause. Relax your mind and body with some meditations and calming drinks such as peppermint tea, chamomile tea, etc.

These lifestyle habits can benefit all men. After adopting these habits, men who are experiencing symptoms of male menopause may see a dramatic change in their overall health. It’s normal to experience a decline in testosterone levels as one gets older. For many men, the symptoms are manageable even without treatment. Visit a doctor if the symptoms are causing hardship. They can provide recommendations to help manage or treat symptoms.

Hormone replacement therapy is another treatment option. However, testosterone replacement therapy has its own potential risks and side effects. Replacing testosterone may worsen prostate cancer and increase the risk of heart disease.