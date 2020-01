Taking too much stress may reduce your sexual satisfaction and impair your fertility © Shutterstock

Infertility has become a growing problem worldwide, affecting upto 15 percent of couples. It is estimated that about one in every three cases is due to fertility problems in men. Male infertility may be due to low sperm production, abnormal sperm function or blockages that prevent the delivery of sperm. Several factors such illnesses, injuries, chronic health problems and lifestyle choices can cause male infertility. Some cases may not be treatable, but infertility can sometimes be improved by adopting healthy lifestyle practices, following a healthy diet, and using supplements.

Dear men, here are some tips you can try to increase the production of healthy sperm and increase your fertility.

Be active and exercise regularly

Not only exercising will help improve your physical performance, your testosterone levels will increase too. Low levels of testosterone, the male sex hormone, may cause infertility in some men. Caution: Too much exercise can have the opposite effect, i.e. it can reduce testosterone levels.

Take vitamin C supplements

Oxidative stress and excessively high levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) is also linked to infertility in men. Antioxidants, such as vitamin C, is known to counter some of these harmful effects. So, taking vitamin C supplements may help boost your semen quality.

Studies have also shown that vitamin C supplements can significantly improved sperm count and motility.

Need to get enough vitamin D

In a study, Vitamin D-deficient men were found to be more likely to have low testosterone levels. This means getting enough vitamin D is necessary to boost your testosterone levels. Besides, high vitamin D levels are linked to greater sperm motility, but more evidences are needed to prove it.

Don’t take too much stress

Taking too much stress may reduce your sexual satisfaction and impair your fertility. Prolonged stress may raise levels of cortisol, which in turn may decrease your testosterone levels. Spending some time with nature, meditating, exercising or hanging out with friends may help you manage stress.