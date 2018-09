In Ayurveda, there are a lot of herbs that boost a man’s sexual performance, improves libido and helps him get better actions. Liquorice or mulethi is also one of them. This herb can help a man get better in bed in a lot of ways and also address issues of erectile dysfunction if any by improving blood flow. In many ayurvedic texts, liquorice has been said to be an aphrodisiac in nature whose smell is enough to get a man’s libido racing.

A study conducted by Alan Hirsch M.D., neurological director the Chicago-based Smell and Taste Treatment Research Foundation evaluated how different types of smells influenced sexual arousal in men. Hirsch and his researchers found that the smell of black liquorice was particularly stimulating to men and in fact increased the blood flow to the penis by an astounding 13 per cent. Apart from stimulating a man through smell, liquorice also has an effect on his endocrine system. Another independent study which went on to explore the benefits of mulethi and male sexual desire found out that certain chemicals present in liquorice help to improve the serum testosterone levels and which can improve the performance of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction and also improve libido of a healthy person.

How to use liquorice for sexual health

The roots and rhizomes of the herb are believed to contain most of the therapeutic and flavorful properties of the plant. It can be taken as a dietary supplement or a herbal treatment, liquorice root is generally used in the form of capsules of its extract or a liquid extract. The usual dosage of powdered liquorice root containing 4 to 9 per cent of glycyrrhizin is one to four grams taken by mouth three to four times a day. However, it is best to consult an Ayurvedic practitioner, first, before using liquorice to enhance sexual performance. An overdose of this herb can lead to side effects like fatigue, headaches, and muscle cramps or serious ones like loss of salt from blood, heart irregularities and high blood pressure.