When it comes to men’s sexual health — improving libido or his performance in bed — trust ashwagandha to be the magical drug that can come to your rescue. This humble ayurvedic herb has a host of medicinal properties. It is known as an aphrodisiac for men. Its extracts have the ability to stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the body. This nitric oxide causes a dilatation of the blood vessels that carry blood to the genitals, leading to increased sexual desire. So, for men who are suffering from ejaculation problems or experience symptoms of erectile dysfunction consuming ashwagandha in one form or the other can help.

Studies suggest that ashwagandha supplements might have powerful effects on testosterone levels and reproductive health of men. A study done on 75 infertile men, where they were treated with ashwagandha supplements showed increased sperm count and motility. It also led to a significant increase in testosterone levels. The study also concluded that continuous intake of ashwagandha supplements also helped to increase antioxidant levels in their blood.

Another totally different study showed that men who received ashwagandha for as a stress reliever experienced higher antioxidant levels and better sperm quality. After three months of treatment, 14% of the men who took part in the study were able to impregnate their partners.

Apart from this, other studies also say that ashwagandha can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels. This means that for people who are suffering from diabetes ashwagandha can be of great help. Men who suffer from diabetes are at an increased risk for suffering from erectile dysfunction so ashwagandha can help take care of diabetes and sexual health simultaneously.

Here is how you can use ashwagandha:

Consume around 2 grams of ashwagandha powder every evening. It may take a few days of continuous use to begin seeing results. Alternatively, you can take tablets or capsules of ashwagandha after checking the concentration of with a practitioner; higher the content, lesser the number of tablets you need to consume. Pregnant women should not consume this drug. If you suffer from high blood pressure, speak to your doctor about whether it is safe for you.