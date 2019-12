Guys! Your relationship with your partner could be at risk if you are not performing well in the bed.

Sexual health problems such as low testosterone, diminished libido, erectile dysfunction could lead to unhappy sex. There may be several factors like tiredness, stress, depression, and low testosterone levels, that are weakening your stamina. And there are many ways to boost your stamina and improve your sexual experience. But your diet can also decide how well in the bed. Studies have linked a variety of foods with better sex.

Health experts have suggested that eating fruits can help boost libido, improve stamina and enhance your sex life. Males who eat lots of fruit might have a lower risk of erectile disfunction, a study has also revealed. Flavonoids in fruits are also linked to increased sexual function in men.

So, try these fruits to spice up your sex life.

Water Melon

Watermelon contains L-citrulline, a non-essential amino acid that converts to L-arginine in your body. L-arginine can improve your erection. L-arginine stimulates the production of nitric oxide that in turn help increase blood flow to the penis, strengthening erections.

Apple

A recent study has revealed that eating two apples a day can help lower bad cholesterol. But to your surprise this fruit may also help strengthen your sexual stamina. Apples contain high levels of quercetin, an antioxidant flavonoid that has been found effective in improving endurance.

Bananas

This tropical fruit is a good source of B vitamins and potassium, which can provide you energy to help you keep going at night. Potassium can also help boost sexual performance by ensuring proper blood flow to certain parts of the body, including the genitals.

Bananas also contain tryptophan, an amino acid needed for production of serotonin, also called happy chemical. The fruit also contian an enzyme called bromelain, which is known to improve blood flow and increase libido.

Pomegranate

Studies have shown that pomegranate juice can help improve erectile dysfunction. This fruit is packed with antioxidants that can increase testosterone levels, improve sperm quality, and increase sex drive. Have a glass of pomegranate juice daily and see the changes in your sexual health.

Avocado

B vitamins help keep nerves and brain cells healthy and so lack of these nutrients can hamper your sex life. Adding avocados to your diet may help fill the gap. Avocados are not only rich in stress-relieving B vitamins, they also contain monounsaturated fat, which helps increase blood flow in the body—including the penis.

Avocados can do some women to get in the mood. Vitamin B6, which is contained in avocados, can decrease symptoms of premenstrual syndrome such as fatigue, bloating and irritability.

Strawberries and raspberries

Both these fruits have high levels of zinc, the nutrient linked to sex for various reasons. One is that it can raise testosterone levels and improve sperm production. Strawberries are also rich in vitamin C that may help boost libido. In addition, studies have shown that vitamin C protects men against prostate cancer.