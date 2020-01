Infertility affects approximately 15% of all couples globally, and male factors are responsible for 40% to 50% of these fertility issues. But a new study has suggested that taking fish oil supplements may help boost fertility in healthy men.

In the study conducted in Denmark, intake of fish oil supplements — high in omega-3 fatty acids – was found associated with improved testicular function. Men who took fish oil supplements showed improved markers of reproductive health, including higher semen volume, sperm count and testicle size.

Although this observational study doesn’t prove that omega-3s can improve testicular function or increase sperm count, the results are tantalizing. Hopefully, it will lead to other well-designed randomized controlled trial. The study findings were published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

In addition to dietary supplements, you can get omega-3 fatty acids form foods like nuts, flaxseed and fish. Studies say antioxidants like folate and zinc can also improve fertility in both men and women. Here are some fertility foods for men.

Oysters

Oysters are high in zinc, which can help boost male fertility by increasing semen volume and sperm motility. You can also find zinc (though in lesser amount) in fertility foods such as beef, poultry, dairy, nuts, eggs, whole grains and beans.

Fruits and vegetables

Some fruits and veggies (like dried fruits, cranberries and collard greens) contain antioxidants that may help protect sperm from cellular damage. The antioxidants can also keep your sperm strong enough to be able to fertilize your egg.

Eating more fruits and veggies will also give you vitamins E and C that may help increase sperm count and movement. You can get vitamin E from nuts, seeds and vegetable oils, while vitamin C is present in many foods including orange juice, tomatoes, grapefruit and broccoli.

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants and lab studies have shown that drinking the fruit juice can boost sperm quality. In women, drinking pomegranate juice can help improve blood flow to the uterus and promotes healthy uterine lining.