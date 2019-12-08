When it comes to menopause, the first reaction of many people is that it is a female condition. But male menopause is real too. The only difference is in the in the time period in which they occur. Men usually have their menopause between 50 to 60 years of age. After menopause, men should pay more attention to all aspects of their life. Not only should they try to lead a scientific and healthy lifestyle, but also maintain a positive and optimistic attitude. Only by adjusting in many ways can we alleviate the symptoms of male menopause.

So, what happens when a man gets his menopause? Here, let us take a look at a few changes that a man may have to face at the time of his menopause.

Change in mental state

As men age, the secretion of the androgen hormone decreases. The most direct effect is on his mental state. Not only will there be intense mood swings, but also severe neurological anxiety and tension. Some men will not even be able to concentrate, resulting in a sharp decline in work efficiency. Some men also suffer from memory loss and slow response. Therefore, it is good practice to go outdoors to participate in sports as much as possible. Not only can it prevent depression, but also relieve his stress.

Cardiovascular problems

Around male menopause time, some organs of the body will state to gradually age. At the same time, the elasticity of the blood vessels becomes relatively poor, and severe arteriosclerosis may happen. Some relatively weak men may also experience dizziness and palpitations. If daily diet is unhealthy and he does not exercise, it also accelerates disorders of the cardiovascular system, leading to insomnia and irritability.

Ageing of the digestive organs

Regardless of whether it is men or women, the ageing of the digestive organs occurs during menopause. Relatively speaking, the degree of male ageing is slightly more obvious. Not only will there be frequent bouts of indigestion and bloating, but also atrophy of digestive muscle tissue and glands. If diet is not controlled, it will also cause the degeneration of the digestive organs to accelerate.

Sexual dysfunction

A more prominent feature of male menopause is sexual dysfunction. It is not only manifested in specific apathy, but also in physiological imbalance.

Bone deformation

Around the age of 55 to 65 years, the skeletal tissue inside a man’s body will gradually degenerate, and the spongy pores inside the skeletal tissue will increase sharply. This will not only cause softening of the bones, but also muscle atrophy in severe cases. The external manifestation is hump.

Severe insomnia

For some men with more stressful lives, after entering menopause, they will have more severe insomnia. Sleep disorders are common and they frequently get up during the night. Not only will you feel tired and weak, you will also be in danger of losing your physique.