We all like a good laugh! And girls have always loved funny men. And a recent research found that this fact is true. According to three studies done by an associate professor of communication studies at the University of Kansas, Jeffrey Hall, Ph.D., found that when a boy tries to make a girl laugh and succeeds, he is more likely to go for a date with the girl than a guy who acts smart and makes no effort at humour. Here are the reasons why girls like boys who make them laugh.

According to the Healthline report, Hall reportedly said that the main intention of the study was to look at a theory that’s out there that says when men make jokes they are trying to advertise something about themselves, so by being funny they try to advertise their intelligence. However, humour is a good sign of intelligence or a good brain.

Most of the women think that a witty man is smarter than a guy who isn’t. A guy who is funny can be considered as a social person because he sees the funny side of things and can make people laugh.

Laughing makes us feel good about ourselves and our lives. It makes the body release feel-good endorphins, releases stress and anger. Therefore, it’s natural that women love the company of a man who is funny.

Your body has a physical reaction when you laugh. When you laugh initially your pressure gets increased but then drop below normal, which allow the blood vessels to expand and flow more easily. The muscle in your body and face gets stretched. It allows you to inhale more oxygen. Your breathing also becomes faster, and this sends more oxygen to your tissues.

Thus, it signals a level of compatibility when you share a joke with someone and share the same sense of humour. It means that the man and the woman share the same values and perspective.